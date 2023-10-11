A first look inside Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Lehi campus

LEHI, Utah County — Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is inching closer and closer to celebrating the opening of its second campus in Lehi.

President of the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Miller Family Campus, Lisa Paletta, said while there are still nails that need to be hammered, major milestones of the campus’s construction have been accomplished.

“So this is the main entrance into the building. And so patients would come in here, and then we’d be greeted at the check-in desk,” Paletta said.

She said that new equipment is coming in, and workers are hard at work at the Primary Children Lehi campus.

The new campus will have a three-story outpatient center and a five-story hospital tower for children and their families that offers up to 140 patient care spaces.

“We have outpatient rehab, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech, pathology, all the therapies that the kids need. The other thing that is really wonderful here in this building are behavioral health services,” Paletta said.

The hospital’s goal is to put the children first but to also put them at ease, at least as much as possible in a hospital setting.

“Our goal is to treat kids in the lightest touch possible, the lightest intervention. And so anything we can do to prevent crisis events from happening, that we’re all about that we also are realistic enough to know that it’s happening, and it’s happening at a faster rate,” Paletta said.

She said there will be an area where children patients can play in, like climbing around and tucking themselves in.

“It’ll be, you know, decorated in a way that kids can interact. But also, if they, you know, want to be separated a little bit… and to be able to just enjoy the outdoors when they’re here for so many hours getting their infusions,” Paletta said.

It’s a vision years in the making, now inching closer and closer to bringing care to the growing number of Utah County children and their families.

“It makes my heart just swell to stand here and look at the progress and to know that we’ll be able to open and provide that care closer to home to ease the burden of travel, and really You tried to help the families by placing the child first and always,” Paletta said.