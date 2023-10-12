Utah woman’s journey to resiliency after traumatic brain injury

KAYSVILLE — There is something about the power of perseverance.

In 2018, Jenny Groberg, a wife, mom and business owner, slipped and hit her head, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

“I was just going about my nighttime routine,” Groberg said. “I didn’t realize what a devastating blow that would be and how my life would be completely turned upside down.”

If you asked Groberg who she was before that night, she would say her alarm went off every day at 5 a.m. Her feet would then hit the ground running.

“I’ll be better tomorrow,” Groberg said.

Suffering from a traumatic brain injury, tomorrow turned into next week, a month, then a seemingly never-ending season.

The power of perseverance: 🤜🏽🤛🏽 Jenny Groberg is a wife, mom of 5, business owner and go getter. 5 years ago, she was forced to slow down because of a traumatic brain injury. @KSL5TV 📸: Jenny Groberg pic.twitter.com/oQeWHrg9v0 — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) October 12, 2023

“My eyes didn’t work. I was dizzy and nauseated all day long,” Groberg said.

Taking trips to various doctors, her turning point came in the special glasses she wears now that are designed specifically for brain injuries.

Seeing and believing in herself, Groberg is flexing a muscle of fearlessness.

“Now that I am starting to feel better, I feel no limitations. I absolutely feel no limitations personally or professionally,” Groberg said.

Serving hundreds of clients across the U.S., her accounting and bookkeeping business, BookSmarts, employs women working remotely from all over and has been nominated for multiple international and statewide women and business awards.

“It’s a really beautiful thing to be on the other end, and to be like, ‘That was possible.’” The turning point in her life — and how she’s charging forward today on @KSL5TV: pic.twitter.com/xDpMjJmSky — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) October 12, 2023

“It’s really neat to have so many women who can work and can help their families, but can also be moms,” Groberg said.

Today, when you ask Groberg how she is doing, she will tell you it all comes down to perseverance.

“I think it was really humbling to be stripped of everything that I felt, like, made me who I was which was my output and what I could accomplish. It’s a really beautiful thing to be on the other end and to be like that was possible,” Groberg said.

As for the future, she said she wants to focus on growth and strengthening women in the workplace. She also wants to help create change in the gender wage gap for women.