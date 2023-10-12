On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah woman’s journey to resiliency after traumatic brain injury

Oct 12, 2023, 1:52 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE — There is something about the power of perseverance.

In 2018, Jenny Groberg, a wife, mom and business owner, slipped and hit her head, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

“I was just going about my nighttime routine,” Groberg said. “I didn’t realize what a devastating blow that would be and how my life would be completely turned upside down.”

If you asked Groberg who she was before that night, she would say her alarm went off every day at 5 a.m. Her feet would then hit the ground running.

“I’ll be better tomorrow,” Groberg said.

Suffering from a traumatic brain injury, tomorrow turned into next week, a month, then a seemingly never-ending season.

“My eyes didn’t work. I was dizzy and nauseated all day long,” Groberg said.

Taking trips to various doctors, her turning point came in the special glasses she wears now that are designed specifically for brain injuries.

Seeing and believing in herself, Groberg is flexing a muscle of fearlessness.

“Now that I am starting to feel better, I feel no limitations. I absolutely feel no limitations personally or professionally,” Groberg said.

Serving hundreds of clients across the U.S., her accounting and bookkeeping business, BookSmarts, employs women working remotely from all over and has been nominated for multiple international and statewide women and business awards.

“It’s really neat to have so many women who can work and can help their families, but can also be moms,” Groberg said.

Today, when you ask Groberg how she is doing, she will tell you it all comes down to perseverance.

“I think it was really humbling to be stripped of everything that I felt, like, made me who I was which was my output and what I could accomplish. It’s a really beautiful thing to be on the other end and to be like that was possible,” Groberg said.

As for the future, she said she wants to focus on growth and strengthening women in the workplace. She also wants to help create change in the gender wage gap for women.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Courtroom And Gavel...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah lawyer charged with voyeurism after employees find video of bathroom camera

An lawyer in Vernal has been charged with stalking and voyeurism after claims he installed a camera in a bathroom in his law office.

33 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Holladay woman found ‘beaten’ in basement

A woman was found beaten in a basement in a Holladay residence Thursday afternoon.

36 minutes ago

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park ...

TERRY TANG Associated Press

In many Indigenous cultures, a solar eclipse is more than a spectacle. It’s for honoring tradition

A rare annular solar eclipse will be visible Saturday in eight western U.S. states, along with parts of Central and South America.

2 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy

2 jailed following carjacking, police chase in Utah County

A carjacking in Provo Wednesday resulted in the arrests of at least two people also accused of leading police on a chase through several cities.

5 hours ago

Jeff Dahdah and Josh Szymanik (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Two Utah quilters say a sewing machine manufacturer isn’t honoring its warranty

Two Utah quilters seek help from Get Gephardt after their quilting machines kept malfunctioning and the company said it would cost thousands of dollars to fix. However, the problems still exist.

17 hours ago

A Utah County woman says she’s stuck with a $600 bill to fix her car window after someone shot it...

Debbie Worthen and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Utah County woman shot at with BB gun at busy intersection

A Utah County woman says she’s stuck with a $600 bill to fix her car window after someone shot it with a BB gun.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah woman’s journey to resiliency after traumatic brain injury