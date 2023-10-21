Candlelight vigil held Friday for teen hit and killed in Orem

OREM — If you were fortunate enough to know Siena Schoenrock, then you also know you would never be alone.

“She just was amazing. I have had messages from people who knew her in the 4th grade,” Siena’s mother, Alin Schoenrock, said.

Whether it’s passing to a basketball teammate, sitting with a kid alone during lunch, or just talking with classmates, Siena loved bringing people together.

“We have always talked about, like, where did she come from? This kid is not our kid. I think she raised us rather than us raising her,” her mother said.

So, now with Siena gone, it is not surprising so many people are coming together to make sure her family isn’t alone.

A candlelight vigil is being held tonight for Siena Schoenrock. Siena was hit and killed while walking in Orem earlier this week. I spoke with her parents today who say they can't thank the public enough for all the support they've been getting. @KSL5TV at 6:30 #ksltv pic.twitter.com/slDSWO0ud7 — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) October 20, 2023

“That for me has been like my therapy because, how do you even, I don’t know,” Alin said. “They’ve just been so loving.”

Seventeen-year-old Siena Schoenrock was killed this past Monday while walking in Orem. The driver of a car ran into her near 400 South Vineyard Road.

Almost immediately, people the Schoenrock’s didn’t even know, started showing up to their home.

“She felt like she didn’t have any friends, but my gosh,” her father, Jared Schoenrock, said. “It has been amazing.”

Messages of love and support have been spread along the family’s fence, along with ribbons to honor Siena.

“It has just been incredible. People I don’t even know. I am so thankful,” Alin said.

For as much as she wanted to bring people together, Siena was even more so with her family.

“Even myself,” Jared said. “If I was going somewhere, she was like ‘Is someone going with you, dad?’ I said no, I will be by myself and she said, ‘No dad, I will go with you, I will go with you’”. She just never wanted anyone alone to feel like they were by themselves.”

It is those little moments, maybe seemingly insignificant, when they happened, the family will miss the most.

“Just remember to tell everybody that you love them,” Alin said.

A candlelight vigil is planned in honor of Siena Schoenrock at Lakeside Park in Orem at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

A 5k run is also planned at the same park for the next day at 8 a.m.