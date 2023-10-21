Unified Police issue Silver Alert for missing man in his 60s

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Friday night.

Jody Corsey, 68, is described as 6’0″ tall, 200 lbs, with brown/gray hair and a bushy beard. Police say was wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of 4800 West 5000 South in Kearns. Police say Corsey has dementia and hallucinations.

If you see or have seen Corsey call UPD at 801-840-4000 and reference case #:23-112013.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.