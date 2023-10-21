US 191 in Grand County closed due to vehicle fire

MOAB — A highway in southwest Utah is closed after a semi truck’s trailer caught on fire Friday evening.

Police closed southbound lanes of Potash Road, U.S. 191, in Grand County near Moab around 8:30 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol.

SB US 191 Closed

at Potash Rd Grand Co.

Expect Delay

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 21, 2023

“The tire, brake-area heated up and caught on fire,” said UHP Sgt. Brian Peterson.

The driver pulled over and detached the truck from the trailer.

Police are alternating traffic through the area and investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.