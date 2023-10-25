On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah ski resorts take first and second place in Ski Magazine’s western rankings

Oct 25, 2023, 10:28 AM | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 5:28 pm

FILE (Photo: Baileypalblue)...

FILE (Photo: Baileypalblue)

(Photo: Baileypalblue)

Deseret News's Profile Picture

BY KYLE DUNPHEY, DESERET NEWS


KSLTV.com

Northern Utah is well represented in Ski Magazine’s list of the top 30 Western ski resorts, with Powder Mountain taking first place, Snowbasin coming in second and both Alta and Deer Valley making the top 10.

Described as a “gritty ski area with old, slow lifts, limited dining, throwback lodging, and not a speck of nightlife,” Powder Mountain earned the top spot due to its snow, value, access and terrain variety, the ranking states. It’s a big jump for the Weber County ski area, which was ranked 18th last year.

“Undiscovered Powder Mountain is a true throwback to how skiing used to be, with uncrowded slopes, great snow, and prices that let everyone in on the fun,” editors for Ski Magazine wrote.

Meanwhile, Snowbasin received its second place ranking in part due to the traffic in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, becoming “the de facto destination for lots of Salt Lake City skiers who chose to ski rather than sit in traffic,” the editors write. Among the resort’s strengths are its lifts, grooming, snow quality and terrain variety.

In total, seven Utah resorts made the list:

  • • Powder Mountain, No. 1
  • • Snowbasin Resort, No. 2
  • • Alta Ski Area, No. 7
  • • Deer Valley, No. 9
  • • Snowbird Mountain Resort, No. 13
  • • Park City Resort, No. 15
  • • Brighton Resort, No. 17

The ranking comes on the heels of a historic season where Utah’s statewide snow water equivalent — essentially the moisture in the snowpack — peaked at 30 inches in early April, surpassing the decadeslong record of 26 inches.

Nearly every Utah resort broke some kind of record — Powder Mountain recorded its highest snowpack since 1977, according to Ski Utah, while Snowbasin had its longest season and most recorded snowfall ever.

According to Ski Magazine, the results are reader-generated. A survey was emailed to 200,000 people, who were asked to rate a resort on 15 criteria, including snow, lifts, terrain, lodging, food and drink.

“No money nor exchange of advertising is involved in the process. Absolutely none. We host the survey, and you, the readers, decide the Top 50,” Ski Magazine editors wrote.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Arches National Park...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

As Arches National Park’s 2nd timed-entry season ends, what comes next?

Arches National Park officials say they expect to release their 2024 summer operational plans sometime over the next few weeks.

2 hours ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Andrew Adams

Police urge caution over Halloween as auto-pedestrian crashes add up

With Halloween night days away, police on Thursday were cautioning drivers and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads.

2 hours ago

Provo police at the scene of a pedestrian accident that killed a 45-year-old man on Friday Oct. 27....

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin, KSL TV

UPDATE: Alleged driver in custody in connection to Provo pedestrian fatal

A 45-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing on 500 West and Center Street in Provo.

5 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City Police Chief says homeless resource center squads are making a difference

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the Homeless Resources Center Squads during a news conference on Thursday.

14 hours ago

Utah online sex offender registry...

Daniella Rivera & Keira Fairmont, KSL TV

‘Not acceptable’: KSL investigation reveals 100+ sex offenders missing from registry, prompts internal audit

The Utah Department of Corrections is auditing the state’s sex offender registry and hiring additional staff after the KSL Investigators discovered more than 100 convicted sex offenders missing from the registry.

14 hours ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

9-year-old hit by vehicle near intersection in Saratoga Springs

A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near an intersection here Thursday afternoon.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah ski resorts take first and second place in Ski Magazine’s western rankings