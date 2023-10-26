On the Site:
Judge approves Lori Vallow Daybell extradition to Arizona

Oct 26, 2023, 1:52 PM

Lori Vallow Daybell's booking photo into the Pocatello Women's Correction Center on Aug. 1, 2023. (Idaho DOC)

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


SALT LAKE CITY — Idaho Governor Brad Little has approved Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona where she will face two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Those charges are related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and an alleged attempt to kill her former nephew-in-law.

Earlier this month a judge ordered that the remains of her son “JJ” Vallow be turned over to his family.

His remains were discovered and excavated by investigators in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Idaho, months after he was reported missing and could not be accounted for by his mother, Vallow Daybell. She was found guilty of his murder this year.

Vallow Daybell is currently serving several life sentences for the murder of JJ and her daughter Tylee Ryan.

The judge’s order did not mention what would happen to Tylee’s remains which were also discovered in Chad Daybell’s backyard. Her remains are still in state custody in Idaho.

Chad Daybell’s jury murder trial is scheduled for April 1, 2024, at the Ada County Courthouse in Idaho.

