JJ Vallow’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow will be turned over to his family after a judge’s order Monday.

His remains were discovered and excavated by investigators in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Idaho, months after he was reported missing and could not be accounted for by his mother, Lori Vallow Daybell. She was found guilty of his murder this year.

The order was made in Idaho’s Fremont County Seventh Judicial District Court by Judge Steven Boyce. JJ’s remains have been in state custody since they were taken as evidence on June 9, 2020. Police served a warrant and found remains in Chad Daybell’s backyard as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

The order was contained in a filed stipulation by the prosecuting attorneys, signed by defense attorneys John Prior and R. James Archibald.

JJ’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested Feb. 20, 2020 while Chad Daybell was arrested the same day remains were discovered. There is no word on when JJ’s sister Tylee Ryan’s remains — found the same day as JJ’s — will be handed to family; They remain in state custody in Idaho.

During Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial, Idaho’s forensic pathologist said he will killed by asphyxiation.

Chad Daybell’s jury murder trial is scheduled for April 1, 2024 at the Ada County Courthouse with Boyce.