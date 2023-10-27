On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

9-year-old hit by vehicle near intersection in Saratoga Springs

Oct 26, 2023, 9:33 PM

FILE — (KSL TV)...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near an intersection here Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a 9-year-old child was “playing on the sidewalk area, darted out in front of a vehicle,” near the intersection of Western Drive & Ruger Drive in Saratoga Springs, according to Saratoga Springs police Sgt. Derek Dalton.

The child was flown by Life Flight and rushed into surgery. He had multiple broken bones, Dalton said.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Arches National Park...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

As Arches National Park’s 2nd timed-entry season ends, what comes next?

Arches National Park officials say they expect to release their 2024 summer operational plans sometime over the next few weeks.

1 hour ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Andrew Adams

Police urge caution over Halloween as auto-pedestrian crashes add up

With Halloween night days away, police on Thursday were cautioning drivers and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads.

2 hours ago

Provo police at the scene of a pedestrian accident that killed a 45-year-old man on Friday Oct. 27....

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin, KSL TV

Pedestrian hit and killed in Provo

A 45-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing on 500 West and Center Street in Provo.

5 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City Police Chief says homeless resource center squads are making a difference

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the Homeless Resources Center Squads during a news conference on Thursday.

14 hours ago

Utah online sex offender registry...

Daniella Rivera & Keira Fairmont, KSL TV

‘Not acceptable’: KSL investigation reveals 100+ sex offenders missing from registry, prompts internal audit

The Utah Department of Corrections is auditing the state’s sex offender registry and hiring additional staff after the KSL Investigators discovered more than 100 convicted sex offenders missing from the registry.

14 hours ago

Officers responded to a car in a canal just after noon on Thursday....

Cimaron Neugebauer

Car ends up in canal in Summit County

Officers responded to a car in a canal just after noon on Thursday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

9-year-old hit by vehicle near intersection in Saratoga Springs