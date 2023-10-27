9-year-old hit by vehicle near intersection in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near an intersection here Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a 9-year-old child was “playing on the sidewalk area, darted out in front of a vehicle,” near the intersection of Western Drive & Ruger Drive in Saratoga Springs, according to Saratoga Springs police Sgt. Derek Dalton.

The child was flown by Life Flight and rushed into surgery. He had multiple broken bones, Dalton said.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.