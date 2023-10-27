Police urge caution over Halloween as auto-pedestrian crashes add up

SOUTH SALT LAKE —With Halloween night days away, police on Thursday were cautioning drivers and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads.

KSL TV spoke to South Salt Lake Police Officer Ryan Alvarez as dozens of trick-or-treaters and their parents turned out to a city-sponsored trunk-or-treat event outside Central Park Community Center, 2797 S. 200 East.

“We just encourage safety on everybody’s part,” Alvarez said.

The past month had already been a rough one on Utah roads for auto-pedestrian crashes resulting in serious injuries and deaths.

Most recently Thursday, a 9-year-old Saratoga Springs boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car.

Alvarez warned drivers to slow down particularly on Halloween night and to pay attention to what is in front of them.

He also urged trick-or-treaters to wear reflective clothing, to go out in groups and, ideally, to complete their runs before dark.

“We don’t want anybody getting injured or having any tragic accidents,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez acknowledged trunk-or-treat events were a safe and fun alternative—something to which parents on-hand at Thursday night’s event agreed.

Rafe Thompson said he had been taking his children to trunk-or-treat events their entire lives.

“When it’s dark and if there’s a lot of traffic, it can be a little bit dangerous,” Thompson said. “It seems like maybe sometimes cars aren’t paying attention to pedestrians the way they should.”

Thompson said trunk-or-treat events always offered his kids a safe environment where candy can be found in high density.

“It seems like a pretty safe way to get out and not have to worry,” Thompson said. “So yeah, it’s a good time.”