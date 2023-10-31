On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

Man charged with 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder in Chicago Halloween shooting

Oct 31, 2023, 12:59 PM

William Groves was charged with 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting...

William Groves was charged with 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting into a crowd at a Chicago party. (Chicago Police Department)

BY JENNIFER HENDERSON, CNN


(CNN) — A convicted felon who allegedly shot 15 people at a Halloween party on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday has been charged with 15 counts of attempted first degree murder, police said on Tuesday.

William Groves, 48, created a disturbance inside, “caused some issues and they removed him from the party, obviously got angry, returned and started to fire into the crowd,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a news briefing.

“He’s a convicted felon who shouldn’t have had a gun. Again, he’s a convicted felon who should not have had a gun,” he added.

Groves also faces 15 felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

CNN has been unable to determine if Groves has representation.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and arrived to see a male firing a weapon into the place where a party was underway, the Chicago police said in a news release.

He fled on foot but was caught while still in possession of a handgun by officers a short distance away, police said.

Six women and nine men, ranging in age from 26 to 53 years old, were shot, according to the police.

“Though this arrest brings a measure of justice to the 15 victims and all those who witnessed this violence that night, the trauma remains,” Snelling said. “To everyone affected by the shooting, and to our North Lawndale neighbors, we’re standing with you. That’s why we’re here today.”

Among those shot and transported to the hospital were a 26-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to her left hip and a 48-year-old man who was shot in the hip and thighs, police said in a news release.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city won’t ignore those “impacted by violence and trauma” who are often overlooked.

“To all of the victims and survivors of violence in this city, the full force of government is available to provide the type of support that’s needed for these families,” he added.

Groves will have his first court appearance on Tuesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said. Foxx said her office has filed a petition to have Groves detained pre-trial because “he is a threat to those in the community.”

Foxx and Snelling said residents immediately spoke with investigators and provided evidence that led to Groves’ arrest.

“This should be shocking to our systems. This should shake us to our core,” Foxx said. “We must invest in the healing that is necessary for those who have been impacted by this extraordinary display of violence, and we must hold this individual accountable.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

