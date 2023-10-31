On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Gunman in Tokyo arrested after 8-hour hostage situation at a post office

Oct 31, 2023, 4:04 PM

First responders take position outside the post office where a man is believed to holed up in Warab...

First responders take position outside the post office where a man is believed to holed up in Warabi, Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, on October 31. (Kyodo News/AP)

(Kyodo News/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AKANKSHA SHARMA, JUNKO OGURA AND MAYUMI MARUYAMA, CNN


CNN

UPDATE: The Associated Press reports the stand-off ended after eight hours after the two hostages were released. Police arrested the suspect inside the post office without further incident.

Tokyo (CNN) — A suspected gunman has barricaded himself in a post office in central Japan after two people were wounded and apparent gunshots heard in a hospital nearby, authorities said Tuesday.

One doctor and one male patient were injured in the incident at a hospital in Toda city, Saitama prefecture, near Tokyo, police told CNN.

The male suspect, believed to be between ages 50 and 70, fled the scene and barricaded himself in the Warabi post office, about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the hospital, according to police.

Toda Mayor Fumihito Sugawara confirmed on social media that a man “suspected of carrying a gun” was barricaded in at the post office and warned residents not to go near the area.

Police were alerted to the incident at 1 p.m. local time and an hour later an eyewitness reported hearing what sounded like more gunfire, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan. The country has one of the world’s lowest rates of gun crime due to its strict laws on firearms ownership.

Last year, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in Nara city while delivering a campaign speech, in an attack that shocked the nation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

William Groves was charged with 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting...

Jennifer Henderson, CNN

Man charged with 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder in Chicago Halloween shooting

A convicted felon who allegedly shot 15 people at a Halloween party on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday has been charged with 15 counts of attempted first degree murder, police said on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentifie...

Shimon Prokupecz, Mark Morales, Linh Tran and Rachel Clarke, CNN

Cops were sent to Maine gunman’s home weeks before massacres

The Maine National Guard asked local police to check on the reservist who killed 18 people after a soldier became concerned he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to information shared with CNN.

2 days ago

One person was killed in a shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood early Thursday morning. (KSL TV...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

34-year-old man identified as victim of fatal Sugar House shooting

Salt Lake police on Friday identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of fatal shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood and said the shooter is cooperating with investigators.

4 days ago

Searching home of Maine shooter...

Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan and John Miller, CNN

Maine shooting suspect note suggests he won’t be found alive, source says

Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan and John Miller, CNN

4 days ago

Robert Card...

Dakin Andone, CNN

Law enforcement could face these challenges in their hunt for the Lewiston shooting suspect

Numerous agencies have descended upon southern Maine to search for a man accused of killing 18 people in two mass shootings Wednesday, and there are several aspects to his background that could make the effort to find him both challenging and dangerous, law enforcement experts told CNN.

4 days ago

Robert Card...

Shimon Prokupecz, John Miller and Eric Levenson, CNN

Law enforcement surround home in search for suspect in Maine mass shooting

Law enforcement officials are outside the last known address of a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting in Maine that left 18 dead, and have been heard saying “come out with your hands up,” according to CNN teams on the scene.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Gunman in Tokyo arrested after 8-hour hostage situation at a post office