Suspect in West Bountiful murder was tracking estranged wife’s car, documents say

WEST BOUNTIFUL — A probable cause statement obtained by KSL showed the gunman arrested in connection to the shooting death of another man Friday in West Bountiful used a device to track his estranged wife to the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store where the shooting took place.

The suspected gunman was arrested hours later after a standoff on a highway near Moab.

Chief Brandon Erekson with the West Bountiful Police Department said Zachary Carson, 50, was shot multiple times just after 5 a.m. and died in the Lowes parking lot.

Erekson said, “There was a female that had called into 911 that was there and provided information. She was related to the incident and was able to provide us with information all throughout this morning, which led to the identification of the suspect.”

The woman, Angelica Jackson, is married to the suspect, Jake Jackson. Erekson said Jackson and his wife knew the shooting victim. “We believe this could potentially be some form of a lover-type quarrel, but we haven’t rooted all that out yet.”

Chief says Carson (victim) and the suspect’s wife worked together at a Lowe’s (not the one in West Bountiful). Chief says none of the parties involved work or live in West Bountiful, not clear why they came to this one. @KSL5TV https://t.co/P1ICQKyAaB — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) November 3, 2023

Carson reportedly worked with the suspect’s wife at another Lowe’s location. It was unclear why they chose the Lowe’s location in West Bountiful, as none of the involved parties work or live there.

According to a court affidavit released Saturday, Carson was helping Angelica Jackson with divorce paperwork the night before and the morning of the incident. Angelica Jackson told police she had been separated from her husband for about one year.

Carson and Angelica Jackson met in the West Bountiful Lowe’s parking lot at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, where Jackson left her vehicle and got into Carson’s. They returned to the parking lot at about 5:00 a.m. Friday, when the incident took place, the document said.

According to the document, police determined that Jake Jackson had installed a tracking device on his wife’s car and had been waiting in the parking lot for approximately three hours before Carson and his wife returned,.

“An argument ensued regarding Angelica being with Zachary. Jake pulled out a handgun. Angelica tried to get in between the two males, and Jake grabbed her and pushed her against her vehicle. It was later determined that when she was pushed against the vehicle it bruised her arm and left a mark on her back,” the document stated. “Zachary told Jake he couldn’t treat her like that, Jake then shot Zachary. Zachary fell into his driver compartment, and then Jake shot him multiple times.”

After the shots were fired, Angelica Jackson tried to escape the scene in her vehicle. As she did so, Jake Jackson pounded on the front passenger door of her car with his handgun, breaking the door’s handle.

When Angelica Jackson made it out of the parking lot, she called 911 to report the incident and was met by Bountiful and Centerville police officers at 1800 S. 400 West.

Police later searched Angelica Jackson’s vehicle and found a tracking device, according to the document.

Jake Jackson fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Silverado. Erekson said officials believed he was headed toward Emery County. He was located via cellphone ping on U.S. Highway 191 near Moab approximately four hours later, according to the document.

Grand County authorities spiked the truck’s tires and shut down U.S. 191 south of Moab around 9:30 a.m.

“My understanding is he attempted to flee for a very very short period but that wasn’t successful, they ended up having a standoff with him but were able to take him safely into custody,” Erekson said.

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

According to the court affidavit released Saturday morning, Jackson was charged with murder, aggravated assault, threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, unlawful installation of a tracking device, assault, and criminal mischief.

Erekson said this was West Bountiful’s first homicide of the year.