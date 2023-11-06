On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

1.1M-pound historic steam train to return to Utah during 2024 tour

Nov 5, 2023, 8:23 PM

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, known as the world’s largest steam train, will make its return to Utah next year as part of a multi-state tour.

Union Pacific announced Thursday the locomotive will travel across all four corners of its service area as part of a 2024 tour to highlight the history of the unique train that helped haul heavy freight, particularly during World War II. Exact dates and route information associated with the tour are yet to be determined, but the massive train is slated to make at least a stop in Salt Lake City, according to the company.

The company last brought the locomotive to Utah in 2019.

“The Big Boy represents the history of Union Pacific and the United States,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena, in a statement. “When No. 4014 comes to town, we will celebrate with the communities where we operate, our employees and their families. Together, we will marvel at how far technology has brought us.”

Big Boy No. 4014 was one of 25 of these locomotives that the New York-based American Locomotive Company produced between 1941 and 1944, delivering it to Union Pacific in December 1941 just as the United States entered World War II. It featured a 25,000-gallon tank and could hold as much as 56,000 pounds of coal at the time, according to Union Pacific.

“They had a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, which meant they had four wheels on the leading set of ‘pilot’ wheels which guided the engine, eight drivers, another set of eight drivers, and four wheels following, which supported the rear of the locomotive,” the company wrote about the 25 locomotives.

Union Pacific’s historic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 heads west after leaving Evanston, Wyo., on the way to Ogden as part of the celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s Completion on May 8, 2019. Big Boy No. 4014 was coupled with Living Legend No. 844 steam locomotive for the trip.
Union Pacific’s historic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 heads west after leaving Evanston, Wyo., on the way to Ogden as part of the celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s Completion on May 8, 2019. Big Boy No. 4014 was coupled with Living Legend No. 844 steam locomotive for the trip. (Photo: Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

The large engines mostly operated between Ogden and Cheyenne, Wyoming. That’s because the steam locomotive was “designed primarily to handle heavy freight traffic in the Wasatch Mountains” and its continuous steep grades, as noted by Britannica.

This proved to be important during the war, serving as one of the engines that Union Pacific turned to transport supplies and people throughout the country.

However, Big Boys began to fade out of service as railroad companies switched to cheaper and more effective diesel locomotives. The last Big Boy was pulled out of regular operation in 1959, according to Britannica.

Only eight of these trains exist today, spread out in museums across the U.S. Big Boy No. 4014 is the only one that still operates in any form, as Union Pacific decided to restore it in time to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 2019. The company also made changes to the engine so it operates now on industrial heating oils.

The 2019 tour included multiple stops in Utah. Union Pacific officials said Thursday that they will release more information about the 2024 tour closer to when it begins.

Other anticipated stops are planned in Chicago, Dallas and Houston, as well as parts of California, Idaho and Oregon.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

A newborn screening test could be all difference between life and death

A newborn screening test in Utah could be the difference between life and death.

30 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Large blaze impacts Bountiful home, neighbors come together to help family of nine

A family of nine has been displaced after their home caught fire Saturday night in Bountiful.

1 hour ago

FILE: (Clinton City Police Department)...

Mark Jones

Clinton police searching for dog involved in attack of two adult males

The Clinton Police Department is asking residents to be on the look out for a pitbull following an attack Sunday morning.

7 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton and Mark Jones

Man dead after officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Ogden

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Ogden.

8 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Mark Jones

Man dies after struck deer comes through his windshield

The Utah Highway Patrol says an 88-year-old male died Saturday night after an automobile struck a deer.

9 hours ago

A police car blocking the site of the crash on South Temple. The car in the background crashed into...

Mary Culbertson

One critical, two injured after South Temple crash overnight

A downtown Salt Lake crash left one critically injured and two with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday Nov. 05.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

1.1M-pound historic steam train to return to Utah during 2024 tour