On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Tooele County

Nov 6, 2023, 9:58 PM

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — The Utah Highway Patrol says two individuals were seriously injured Monday evening following a crash on Interstate 80 near milepost 81 in Tooele County.

The UHP says a black truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 around 7 p.m. when the driver stopped to help the driver of a white passenger vehicle, which was on the right shoulder of the highway with a dead battery. In an effort to jump start the white vehicle, the truck made a U-turn. However, it was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound.

The UHP says a male passenger in the oncoming vehicle suffered bravo injuries. The two occupants in the truck were unhurt, according to the UHP. Another vehicle with three individuals inside pulled over to the right shoulder to check on those involved in the crash. One of the individuals is a doctor, according to the UHP.

Then, a semi came along and crashed into the truck that was sideways in the right lane. The truck was pushed back into the passenger car and two of the pedestrians, both of whom were transferred by helicopter in Delta condition.

The westbound portion of I-80 has one lane closed. The UHP expects the crash to be cleaned up by midnight. The semi had fuel spill in the water and hazmat was called in to clean it up.

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps restore funds stolen from Utah woman after bank balks

Get Gephardt help's an Ogden woman get her $1,200 back after someone hacked into her account.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Now is the time to get your yard ready for winter, expert says

As the weather is set to change, now is the time to get the final winter preparation done on your yard to make sure it survives the cold, harsh conditions around the corner.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Newly-released videos document runaway semi crashes in Tooele

Police on Monday released numerous dash camera, body camera and surveillance camera sources that captured an apparently runaway semi as it crashed through cars at multiple intersections before plowing into a car dealership.

2 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Mark Jones

Driver critically injured following two-vehicle crash Monday

One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Tooele.

5 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Carole Mikita

Pioneer of modern dance in Utah dies at the age of 96

Joan Woodbury, one of the pioneers of modern dance in Utah, has died at the age of 96.

6 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Mark Jones

One person is dead in auto-pedestrian collision in Logan

Logan police say one person has died in an auto-pedestrian collision Monday night.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Tooele County