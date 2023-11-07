Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Tooele County

TOOELE — The Utah Highway Patrol says two individuals were seriously injured Monday evening following a crash on Interstate 80 near milepost 81 in Tooele County.

The UHP says a black truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 around 7 p.m. when the driver stopped to help the driver of a white passenger vehicle, which was on the right shoulder of the highway with a dead battery. In an effort to jump start the white vehicle, the truck made a U-turn. However, it was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound.

The UHP says a male passenger in the oncoming vehicle suffered bravo injuries. The two occupants in the truck were unhurt, according to the UHP. Another vehicle with three individuals inside pulled over to the right shoulder to check on those involved in the crash. One of the individuals is a doctor, according to the UHP.

Then, a semi came along and crashed into the truck that was sideways in the right lane. The truck was pushed back into the passenger car and two of the pedestrians, both of whom were transferred by helicopter in Delta condition.

The westbound portion of I-80 has one lane closed. The UHP expects the crash to be cleaned up by midnight. The semi had fuel spill in the water and hazmat was called in to clean it up.