Guardsman pass closed for the winter season

PARK CITY — Guardsman Pass has closed for the winter season Tuesday.

The high mountain pass connects Big Cottonwood Canyon to the Heber/Park City area on state Route 190.

The pass is usually closed during the winter season due to heavy snows since it is considered a seasonal road with no plowing operations.

The #GuardsmanPass gates are closed at #SR190 and #SR224.

— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons, November 7, 2023