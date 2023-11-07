On the Site:
Guardsman pass closed for the winter season

Nov 7, 2023, 3:49 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

Guardsman Pass closed (UDOT)...

Guardsman Pass closed (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Guardsman Pass has closed for the winter season Tuesday.

The high mountain pass connects Big Cottonwood Canyon to the Heber/Park City area on state Route 190.

The pass is usually closed during the winter season due to heavy snows since it is considered a seasonal road with no plowing operations.

The pass usually reopens in June.

