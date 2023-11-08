On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

STOP FOR STUDENTS

Stop for Students: The dangerous distances you drive when distracted 

Nov 7, 2023, 11:03 PM | Updated: 11:09 pm

Mike Headrick's Profile Picture

BY MIKE HEADRICK AND KEIRA FAIRMONT, KSL-TV  


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE –  Every time you use a device behind the wheel, experts say you’re effectively driving blindfolded.  Depending on how fast you’re driving, the distance you travel while your eyes are on that “quick text” may surprise you.  

Research shows reading a typical text message will take you roughly 4.6 seconds. If you’re driving 55 miles per hour, your car would cross an entire football field before you looked up.  

“Think about everything that could happen if your eyes are off the road for the length of a football field,” UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said. “Terrible things. And unfortunately, we’ve seen that happen.” 

So far this year, 33 pedestrians have been hit and killed by cars in Utah. Some of those lives lost were young children who were hit while trying to get to and from school.  

“I can’t think of anything more risky than distracted driving in a school zone,” Gleason said.  

With typical speeds in school zones much lower than 55mph drivers may believe a quick text isn’t quite as dangerous. But in a test in an empty parking lot, KSL’s experiment found distances traveled even at 20mph are significant and your car is going to cover more ground than you think.  

Sending a text message can take between 4 and 8 seconds. In that time, at 20mph, your car would travel 100-200 feet. Imagine traveling that far, in a crowded school zone, with your eyes closed. It seems outrageous but it’s something drivers do in Utah every single day. 

“There are a lot of people who think that they’re good at multitasking but honestly, the only reason they haven’t been involved in a crash is pure luck,” Gleason said. 

The statistics back him up. Studies have shown that a distracted driver is 15 times more likely to fail to yield to a pedestrian. They’re four times more likely to hit a pedestrian than drivers who aren’t distracted.  

“It can happen to all of us. We’re susceptible to it,” Gleason said. “The guarantee that you’re not going to get in a crash by texting is don’t text. Put that phone away when you’re driving.”  

This story is part of an ongoing KSL-TV initiative called “Stop for Students”. We encourage all Utahns to share their stories and solutions as we work together to prevent more pedestrian tragedies in our state. Show your support and spread the word by requesting a decal of your own.  

KSL 5 TV Live

Stop For Students

Aubree and Maxx Winn...

Dan Rascon

Mom wants drivers to pay attention, slow down after suv hits her, her son in crosswalk

A mother and her son recovering at their home from injuries after being hit by an SUV in Stansbury Park.

8 hours ago

Safe Routes teaching elementary and middle school students about walking from and to school safely....

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Safe Routes Utah aims educate younger students on pedestrian safety

A frightening number of pedestrian vs vehicle crashes happen in school zones and involve young children, but Safe Routes is looking to educate students on getting home safely.

9 hours ago

In a recent annual single-day study, 787 cars violated the school bus traffic laws in Utah. (KSL TV...

Mike Headrick and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Why drivers ignore school bus traffic rules; what Utahns can do about it

School bus drivers participate in an annual study that counts the amount of violators to school bus traffic rules there are. This year, there were 787 violations statewide in a single day, projecting about 133 thousand per year.

13 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Stop for Students: Life-saving tips every driver and pedestrian should follow

With Daylight Saving Time ending, and daylight decreasing, Utah Highway Patrol says that means we could be heading for an increase in auto-pedestrian crashes.

2 days ago

The intersection of Village Blvd and Montauk Lane, where the accident happened. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Mother, child hospitalized after being hit by a car in Stansbury Park

Parents in Stansbury Park are frustrated and pleading for help from county leaders after a mother and her 11-year-old child were hit in a crosswalk Monday.

8 days ago

The city recently installed a concrete bulb-out and a pedestrian refuge island on Fourth West to ma...

Katija Stjepovic

SLC makes safety improvements at West High School crosswalk

Sharing the roads as a pedestrian can be scary, this year 26 pedestrians have been hit and killed on Utah roads.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Stop for Students: The dangerous distances you drive when distracted 