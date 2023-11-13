On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

INSTAGRAM

Circus lion captured after hours on the loose near Rome

Nov 13, 2023, 3:19 PM

The lion, Kimba, 8, from the Rony Roller circus is seen behind fences in Ladispoli, Italy, on Sunda...

The lion, Kimba, 8, from the Rony Roller circus is seen behind fences in Ladispoli, Italy, on Sunday after being captured the previous night. Mandatory Credit: Sonia Logre/AFP/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SHARON BRAITHWAITE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A lion that escaped from a circus in the Italian town of Ladispoli, near Rome, on Saturday has been recaptured after several hours on the loose, the local mayor has announced.

Just after 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Ladispoli mayor Alessandro Grando announced on his Facebook page that the lion had been caught.

The animal had been on the loose for at least 5 hours, causing concern and confusion among local residents.

“The lion has been sedated and captured. It will now be handed over by the circus staff. I thank the State Police, the Carabinieri, the Fire Department, the local and provincial police, the Asl [Local Health Authority], and all the volunteers who served during these hours of great apprehension,” Grando said on social media on Saturday evening.

“I hope that this episode will stir some consciences, and that we can finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses,” he added.

Circus staff found broken lock

Earlier on Saturday, Grando alerted local residents immediately after the animal’s escape, urging people to stay vigilant and advising them to stay at home.

It was around 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) when it was announced the lion had escaped from the circus and that the animal was immediately tracked down within the adjacent waterway.

“Circus personnel are implementing the capture operations, with the support of Law Enforcement who promptly responded to the scene. Please exercise caution and avoid movement until further notice,” the mayor said.

But the lion managed to disappear again in a very dense reedbed and reappeared in town. The lion ran away again after spotting the police car, Grando told Italian national broadcaster RAI.

When asked how the animal managed to escape from the circus, the mayor said a member of the circus’ staff saw three people running away and that they found a broken lock at the circus.

“They are talking about sabotage,” Grando said, adding that the incident will now be investigated.

After escaping, the lion wandered around the streets of Ladispoli, a seaside town some 50km from Rome, and was filmed by many people from their homes or cars. Several videos on social media show the lion wandering around among parked cars and in front of the gates of houses.

In order to catch the lion, veterinarians used a dart equipped with a geolocator, thanks to which the animal was eventually found and surrounded near a school, RAI reported.

According to those at the scene, the lion was in good condition, although frightened and in a state of mild hypothermia, RAI also reported.

The Carabinieri are investigating the incident.

The Organization for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) said Saturday that this story “highlights the danger of circuses with animals from the point of view of public safety and, above all, the discomfort of poor creatures forced into captivity to be used for entertainment purposes,” adding that it hopes that a law banning circuses with animals will be introduced.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Instagram

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church o...

Josh Ellis

President M. Russell Ballard dies at age 95

Elder M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has died.

10 hours ago

...

Ashley Moser

Getting pregnant while pregnant, Utah couple shares incredible story after fertility struggles

A Utah family turned to science to grow their family but the resulting pregnancy came with a surprise and a mystery to unravel.

4 days ago

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, speaks at the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention in Orem on Apri...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah Rep. Blake Moore elected to House GOP leadership

Utah Rep. Blake Moore was elected to House Republican on Wednesday to fill a role recently held by House speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana.

5 days ago

Guardsman Pass closed (UDOT)...

Eliza Pace

Guardsman pass closed for the winter season

Guardsman Pass has closed for the winter season Tuesday.

6 days ago

In a recent annual single-day study, 787 cars violated the school bus traffic laws in Utah. (KSL TV...

Mike Headrick and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Why drivers ignore school bus traffic rules; what Utahns can do about it

School bus drivers participate in an annual study that counts the amount of violators to school bus traffic rules there are. This year, there were 787 violations statewide in a single day, projecting about 133 thousand per year.

6 days ago

A vehicle on fire in Parleys Canyon shut down the road. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

LIVE STREAM: Vehicle on Fire in Parleys Canyon

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 Eastbound is closed in Parleys Canyon due to a car fire.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Circus lion captured after hours on the loose near Rome