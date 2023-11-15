Deputies: 22-year-old Springville man survived crash east of Provo that killed 2 others

UTAH COUNTY — Investigators said a 22-year-old man from Springville survived a small plane crash that killed two other men Tuesday east of Provo.

Crews responded after receiving a call at around 11:15 a.m. about the crash near Kyhv Peak Road above the Slate Canyon area.

A 26-year-old man from Hideout and a 23-year-old man from Santaquin were killed in the crash, Utah County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed late Tuesday.

“Those occupants apparently died on impact,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon told reporters. “It’s a tough situation for a lot of people to deal with.”

According to Cannon, the survivor was located away from the plane and walking.

Cannon said the crash site was in steep terrain that required a “pretty rugged hike” to reach the area.

“We had Life Flight in the area,” Cannon said. “They were able to get their hoist there and get the survivor hoisted out.”

What happened exactly remained unclear and Cannon said investigators only spoke to the survivor briefly before he was sedated for treatment at Utah Valley Hospital.

Cannon said that the survivor was able to walk away from the crash was remarkable.

“The fact that somebody was able to survive when two others did not tells you that timing was just right for that person,” Cannon said. “Anytime somebody survives a landing essentially that’s not on a runway, they’re very, very fortunate.”