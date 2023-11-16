On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Prince’s puffy ‘Purple Rain’ shirt and other pieces from late singer’s wardrobe go up for auction

Nov 15, 2023, 5:04 PM

Prince performs at the Forum, Feb. 18, 1985, in Inglewood, Calif. Fans of Prince, who was known nea...

Prince performs at the Forum, Feb. 18, 1985, in Inglewood, Calif. Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction running through Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Liu Heung Shing, Associated Press)

(Liu Heung Shing, Associated Press)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY STEVE LEBLANC, ASSOCIATED PRESS


KSLTV.com

BOSTON (AP) — Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician’s sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.

The collection, including more than 200 lots up for sale, was assembled by a French collector who initially hoped to open a museum celebrating the musician but later scrapped the plan, according to RR Auction of Boston, which is overseeing the sale.

The collector had reached out to individuals who worked closely with Prince to gather the items, believing that the trendsetting artist, who died in 2016, was not only a musical virtuoso but also a fashion icon, according to the auction house.

One of the highlights of the auction is a white ruffled shirt worn by Prince during his 1985 American Music Awards performance of the song “Purple Rain.”

The auction house estimated its value at $15,000.

The auction traces Prince’s evolution in music and fashion from his “Purple Rain” era through to his death, according to Bobby Livingston of RR Auction.

“What this auction really does is it shows the influence and legacy of Prince with his fashion choices and how it relates today, when you see all these artists on tour, you know, different costumes, different outfits, reinventing themselves for each tour,” he said.

Also up for auction is the outfit Prince wore from “Under the Cherry Moon,” a 1986 film starring Prince that also marked his debut as a director. The auction house placed an estimated value on the outfit of $45,000.

Other items up for bid include a pair of high-heeled blue boots from the Act I Tour valued at $20,000; a custom-made gold stage outfit with love symbols estimated at $10,000 and a blue Schecter ‘Cloud’ Guitar played by Prince, valued at $4,000; and a chain hat.

In addition to fashion, this auction includes original Polaroid photographs, master tapes of hit albums, and official documentation about his films and music videos.

Bidding for the auction closes Thursday.

Earlier this year, Prince’s home state of Minnesota honored him by renaming a stretch of highway after him that runs past his Paisley Park home. The ink the governor signed the renaming bill in was purple — Prince’s signature color.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

A bottle of Bud Light beer is seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. B...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Anheuser-Busch’s US marketing chief is stepping down as Bud Light sales sink

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US chief marketing officer is stepping down after the company reported a slump in Bud Light sales, as the backlash against the beer continues.

2 hours ago

colorful hip packs from Utah's Cotopaxi...

Larry D. Curtis

Sundance collaborating with Utah’s Cotopaxi for film festival merchandise

Utah's Sundance Film Festival is collaborating with Utah-based company Cotopaxi for merchandise featured in the upcoming film festival in January.

1 day ago

(From left) The cast of 'Friends,' Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox,...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Courteney Cox shares one of her ‘favorite’ moments on ‘Friends’ set with Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox is remembering Matthew Perry by sharing a memory from the set of “Friends” that she described as one of her “favorites.”

1 day ago

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died. Barry is seen h...

Kristen Holmes, Shimon Prokupecz and Avery Lotz CNN

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died.

2 days ago

Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris star in "The Marvels". “The Marvels” finished No. ...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

‘The Marvels’ struggles at box office on opening weekend

'The Marvels' finished No. 1 at the box office in its opening weekend but grossed just $47 million in domestic sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

3 days ago

SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss me More," poses in the press ...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

SZA leads the 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories

The Grammy nominations have been announced and SZA leads the way with nine nominations. The R&B star earned record, album and song of the year nominations for her album “SOS” and her hit song “Kill Bill.”

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Prince’s puffy ‘Purple Rain’ shirt and other pieces from late singer’s wardrobe go up for auction