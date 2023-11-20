On the Site:
Open house dates announced for Manti Utah Temple

Nov 20, 2023, 4:08 PM

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Manti Utah Temple will be...

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated on April 21, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated on April 21, 2024.

The Church also announced that the open house dates for the temple will run from March 14 to April 5, 2024.

A media day will be held on March 11, while invited guests will tour the temple March 11-13.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the renovation of the temple in April 2019, with the project beginning in 2021.

Church Announces Modifications To Salt Lake Temple, Manti Temple Renovations

Original plans to build the Manti Temple were announced on June 25, 1875 by then President Brigham Young, according to a Church news release. Construction on the temple began on April 25, 1877. The temple was then dedicated on May 21, 1888.

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

After renovation in the 1980s, President Gordon B. Hinckley, then of the First Presidency rededicated the temple in June 1985.

The church also announced Monday that President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the St. George Temple in two sessions on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Church Announces New Temple In Ephraim, Changes To Manti Renovation

 

 

