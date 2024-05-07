Funeral for Santaquin police officer scheduled for Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — The funeral for Sgt. Bill Hooser, who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend, will be held Monday, May 13.

The funeral will be held at the UCCU Events Center at Utah Valley University at 10 a.m. on Monday, the Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday.

Hooser was deliberately struck and killed by a semitruck driver in Santaquin on Sunday morning. He leaves behind a wife of 29 years, his two daughters, and one granddaughter.

The driver, 42-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne, was later taken into custody after an extensive manhunt when he crashed in Vernal. Jayne remains hospitalized according to police. Charges have not been filed.

A GoFundMe* was created for Hooser’s family.

