LOCAL NEWS

Traffic being impacted by waterline break in Riverton

May 7, 2024, 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:27 pm

A waterline break is impacting travel on 12600 South in Riverton. (City of Riverton)...

A waterline break is impacting travel on 12600 South in Riverton. (City of Riverton)

(City of Riverton)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

RIVERTON Riverton officials said a waterline break occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The break is in the area of 12600 S. 3240 West. Crews are on scene working to fix the problem.

However, city officials also said westbound traffic will experience delays for several hours.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

