UNCATEGORIZED

Herriman family displaced by house fire, grateful for neighbors and first responders for help

Nov 26, 2023, 4:27 PM

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — A family in Herriman is grateful to be alive after home caught fire early Saturday morning, but they’re also grateful for the first responders and neighbors who have helped them in their time of need.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on Placid Rose Dr. A spokesperson for Unified Fire Authority said investigators say a space heater in the RV that was parked on the side of the home caused the blaze.

Couldn’t go back to sleep

Stephanie Wilkinson, the homeowner, said a loud bang woke her up that morning.

“I tried to go back to sleep and then heard another one and looked out the back patio and saw it was bright outside,” she said.

At that point, the fire began to spread towards the left side of the home. Eight people were inside at the time. All were able to make it out including their two dogs and a pet fish. Their cat was unaccounted for but was located later in the day.

“The fire chief had stated when he got on site he was almost certain there was going to be now house left,” said Adam Wilkinson, Stephanie’s husband.

Fortunately, first responders from across the valley were able to arrive quickly thanks to neighbors who called 911. The home is not being deemed a total loss and insurance will likely cover the damage the blaze caused.

A family in Herriman is grateful to be alive after home caught fire early Saturday morning, but they’re also grateful for the first responders and neighbors who have helped them in their time of need. (KSL TV)

The Wilkinson’s said multiple neighbors stepped in to help and offered to take them in.

Giving thanks to those who helped

On the weekend meant for giving thanks, the Wilkinson’s are thankful for those who’ve helped them in their time of need.

“We’ve lived there for 10 years, and we met neighbors we never knew had that are just the sweetest people in the world,” Adam Wilkinson said. “A whole bunch of interactions in this unknown experience that we never anticipated, going to bed last night with this heart filled with gratitude with a burned down house is a weird experience.”

While their picking up the pieces, the family is hoping the spirit of giving they experienced continues and is shared with others.

“If we can take that holiday spirit and give it to other people that really need it this season that would mean everything to us and spread that good love that we received to others,” Stephanie Wilkinson said.

The family is not taking donations, instead the family has asked to support local businesses or donate to other causes, they have chosen. You can click them here and here.

 

