Jordan School District kicks off annual charity fundraisers this week

Nov 28, 2023, 3:01 PM

BY KARAH BRACKIN


WEST JORDAN The Jordan School District is kicking off this year’s charity fundraisers this week. Each school picks out its own charity and students put in work to fundraise.

Last year, all six Jordan School District High Schools donated over $645,000.

Copper Hills High School kicked its event off Tuesday morning. 

“Our school theme this year is, ‘Together as One,’” Karsen Mery, a senior and SBO Activities Officer said. 

Together, students at Copper Hills will raise thousands of dollars through ‘Paws for a Cause’ for charity fundraisers.

“All the money that we collect, we keep within our own community,” said Sydney Brough. 

Brough is a senior and student body president at Copper Hills High.

Lending a hand to charities

This year, the hard work is paying off as the school helps charities and organizations, including NixonStrong Foundation, The Single Parent Project, The Utah Food Bank, and Make-a-Wish.

In a season of giving, small acts add up to big results.

“Step outside of yourself and go the extra mile to do service and give back to your own community,” Merv said. “I know that it’s not completely about the money, but I feel like the more money we raise, that means the more experiences we’ve gone through, the more lives that we’ve touched or will touch.”

Copper Hills High’s charity fundraisers run through late December right up to Christmas break.

