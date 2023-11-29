Chad Daybell trial will be broadcast with certain restrictions, judge rules

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Chad Daybell was back in a Fremont County, Idaho court Wednesday morning. One of the issues discussed was the reconsideration of cameras inside the courtroom during the highly publicized trial.

The court decided to allow the trial to be broadcast with certain restrictions.

District Judge Steven Boyce ruled the court would oversee all equipment and the broadcasting itself. The trial will be available through the court’s own systems.

“The court has determined or has made a determination that in order to provide adequate access, the court is going to permit that the trial be broadcast while it occurs with certain restrictions,” Boyce said.

Daybell is charged with multiple crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder.

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was found guilty earlier this year in connection to the deaths of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, Chad’s previous wife. Vallow Daybell is now serving multiple life sentences.

The state expressed concerns of cameras in the courtroom because of the effect on witnesses and victims.

Other issues in wording and language concerning Daybell’s counts are also being discussed in Wednesday’s hearing.

As of now, the sides have not discussed taking the death penalty off the table. Previous motions were filed to prevent Daybell from facing the death penalty. The discussion concerning the death penalty is expected soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.