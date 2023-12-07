Consul general of Israel visits Utah, believes Beehive State can help Israel’s future

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday will mark two months since the Israel-Gaza conflict broke out. As it continues, many from Utah watch loved ones and friends, hoping for quick resolutions.

The Consul General of Israel, Israel Bachar, paid Utah leaders a visit this week, but his focus was not on the conflict alone. Bachar believes there is hope for Israel’s future and that it’s tied to Utah.

Bachar was appointed Consul General of Israel for the Pacific Southwest in May 2023 and assumed the role in September. His visit marked Bachar’s first time on Utah soil.

“I found very warm people, humble, and they love to give,” Bachar said.

Bachar met with Governor Spencer Cox, toured Latter-day Saint Charities and the Orem Temple, and met with leaders at World Trade Center Utah.

He said there are similarities between Utah and Israel that surprised him.

“I think of the shared values, our beliefs in the Bible, give a lot of companionship,” Bachar said.

Common belief systems are the foundation for Bachar’s hopes to increase business opportunities between his nation and the Beehive State.

“Utah is experiencing a boom in its economy, and we definitely need to tap into these opportunities between the Israeli market and the Utah market,” he said.

The stable economy is appealing to Bachar and he acknowledged Israel does not have the same security. Yet, Bachar countered that Israel can provide creativity, science, and a strong spirit of entrepreneurship.

“I think that the Israeli economy is going to bounce very fast,” he said. “If they are going to end this war, probably in the next few months, the economy is going to bounce.”

Though Israel is in the midst of conflict, Bachar called it a start-up nation with a future he believes Utah can help build through business connections.

“Just increase the business relationship with Israel,” said Bachar. “We’re thankful for the support.”

It was a quick trip, but Bachar hopes to return again and focus on increasing future trade, investment, and tourism between Utah and Israel.