On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Nervous UNLV students return to campus after fatal shooting

Dec 7, 2023, 6:12 PM | Updated: Dec 8, 2023, 7:37 am

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

LAS VEGAS — Disturbing new details from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus shooting where three people were killed and another was critically injured.

According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, 67-year-old Anthony Polito, fatally shot three UNLV faculty members and hospitalized one on campus Wednesday.

Police say Polito tried to get a job at the university in 2020 but was rejected. Authorities believe the victims may have been targeted.

“Everyone was crying. We were all just scared,” UNLV student Kamdyn Swanbeck told KSL TV’s Dan Rason, who traveled to Las Vegas to cover the shooting.

UNLV student Kamdyn Swanbeck.

UNLV student Kamdyn Swanbeck. (KSL TV)

Swanbeck was one of dozens of students police escorted back to the buildings they were in to get their belongings, which they left behind after they fled the shooting.

“I don’t know if you can see I’m a little shaky,” said Swanbeck. “It’s safe now, but it’s still nerve-wracking to be back in the place when I felt so scared when I felt like my life was over. It was nerve-wracking to be back in there.”

Swanbeck is a former Brigham Young University student who transferred to UNLV. The Student Union building sits right next door to the business building where the mass shooting unfolded yesterday afternoon.

“We heard a lot of yelling and screaming and just noise, and we were freaking out, and all of a sudden the doors in the corner open, and the teachers put their hands up, and I thought we were all going to die, but it ended up being the police,” she said.

Professor Kevin Stoker is the director of the School of Journalism Studies on campus. He also taught at BYU for 10 years.

“You’re almost angry. Somebody has threatened those you love. These are great students, the best in the world,” he said.

Professor Kevin Stoker (left) walking through the events to KSL TV's Dan Rascon (right)

Professor Kevin Stoker (left) walking through the events to KSL TV’s Dan Rascon (right) (KSL TV)

Stoker said this is not something the University will overcome anytime soon.

“It’s not just students who are going to be shell-shocked by this; it’s also our faculty. There are a lot of nervous issues, and we are worried about how this will turn out,” Stoker said.

School officials said the campus remains closed until further notice. Police said no students were hurt in this shooting.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A vigil was held on Dec. 7, 2023 for the 435 Utahns killed by guns in 2023. The group running the v...

Alex Cabrero

Sandy vigil honors 435 Utahns killed by guns in 2023

A vigil held on Dec. 7, 2023 honored the lives lost of 435 Utahns killed by guns in 2023.

16 hours ago

A training video of an active shooter scenario produced by the University of Utah for students, sta...

Marjorie Cortez, Deseret News

How have University of Utah police prepared for an attack like the one at UNLV?

The University of Utah is prepared for an active aggressor event, like the one that occurred on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

16 hours ago

A man already accused of killing another man in a Salt Lake parking lot has now been linked to a do...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake murder suspect tied to second downtown shooting, police say

A Salt Lake murder suspect already in custody was tied to a second downtown shooting that injured one person in June.

17 hours ago

Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an ...

Ken Ritter and Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in UNLV attack in Las Vegas

Three people were fatally shot Wednesday and a fourth person was critically wounded in an attack on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, police said. The suspected shooter also was found dead.

2 days ago

Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an ...

KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT, Associated Press

Las Vegas sheriff says no further threat in shooting on UNLV campus, victims taken to hospital

Police say a suspect has been found dead as officers responded Wednesday to a "confirmed active shooter" in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

2 days ago

Law enforcement officers, right, stand near armored and tactical vehicles, center, near a property ...

Associated Press

Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families

Maine's public university system is offering free tuition to family members of those who died and to those who were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in state history, officials said Wednesday.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Nervous UNLV students return to campus after fatal shooting