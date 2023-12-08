8-year-old flown to hospital after falling from second-story window in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah County — An 8-year-old girl is hospitalized after falling from a second-story window in Eagle Mountain Thursday evening.

Utah County Sheriff’s Garrett Dutson said the girl pushed against the window screen in her home, causing the screen to give out and causing her to fall onto the driveway below.

Police say the girl suffered upper body trauma, with possible spinal and brain injuries. The girl was stabilized on the scene and life-flighted to a hospital in Salt Lake City.