On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

8-year-old flown to hospital after falling from second-story window in Eagle Mountain

Dec 7, 2023, 7:34 PM

File photo...

File photo

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah County — An 8-year-old girl is hospitalized after falling from a second-story window in Eagle Mountain Thursday evening.

Utah County Sheriff’s Garrett Dutson said the girl pushed against the window screen in her home, causing the screen to give out and causing her to fall onto the driveway below.

Police say the girl suffered upper body trauma, with possible spinal and brain injuries. The girl was stabilized on the scene and life-flighted to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Andre Posen, his wife Bridgette, and their two children. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

‘They saved my family’: father recounts miracles after his family was hit by a car

The father and husband of a family who was hit by a car and pinned underneath it recounts his side of the story, crediting their livelihood and survival to miracles, a group of teenagers, and an airmen that came to their rescue.

1 day ago

Students rushing into save the mother and child trapped underneath a car at Layton Christian Academ...

Shelby Lofton

‘I didn’t grasp the realness of the situation;’ Students, airman relive rescue of mother, children pinned under car

Layton Christian Academy students and a Hill Air Force Base airman are recalling the rescue of a mother and her two young children who were pinned underneath a car. 

1 day ago

Deer passing through one of the wildlife underpasses....

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

UDOT plans to build three new wildlife underpasses

A recent grant to UDOT has the agency thinking of new ways to improve road safety involving wildlife. 

1 day ago

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton

A mother and her two children were hospitalized pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening.

2 days ago

13-year-old Kaisley Raybourne, who was hit by a car. (Courtesy: Raybourne family)...

Shelby Lofton

Unified police search for hit-and-run driver who hit Magna teen

Unified police are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a 13-year-old and fleeing from the scene early Tuesday morning.

2 days ago

The Riverdale Road Denny's is organizing community support for an employee who was hit and critical...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Denny’s restaurant stepping up to help employee injured after being struck by vehicle

The Riverdale Road Denny's is organizing community support for an employee who was hit and critically injured while walking in a crosswalk with her young brother.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

8-year-old flown to hospital after falling from second-story window in Eagle Mountain