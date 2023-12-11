Eagle Mountain family safely escapes house fire, crews prevent home from being total loss

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — City officials in Eagle Mountain say a family of nine has been displaced following a house fire Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook posting, city officials said the Unified Fire Authority responded to a fire at a single-family home in the area of 1878 E. Cedar Trail Way just after 2:30 p.m.



The posting also says the garage suffered major damage, but crews were able to save the home from being a total loss.

On X, Unified Fire officials say all nine occupants of the home were able to get out safely. Once on scene, fire crews initiated a fast and aggressive attack of the interior, which helped save the home.

The American Red Cross of Utah is assisting the family in finding housing.