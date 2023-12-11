Raising Cane’s to open in Logan near USU

LOGAN – A Raising Cane’s restaurant is coming to Cache Valley, not far from Utah State University.

Located at 1165 N. Main Street, the restaurant will open on Tuesday and is the first of its kind in Logan, Utah.

Raising Cane’s is known for its buttery Texas toast, fresh lemonade, and of course, its chicken fingers and Cane’s sauce.

The new location will feature a double drive-thru and plenty of Utah State Aggies’ memorabilia in the dining area.

According to a release from the restaurant, to celebrate opening day, Raising Cane’s has a variety of events including:

Drawing for “Lucky 20” recipients (age 13 and older) to be awarded free Cane’s for a year! Entries will be accepted between 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. with the winners announced at 9:30 a.m. Customers must be present to win.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. with Logan city officials and representatives from the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce.

First 100 customers to purchase a box combo will receive a unique commemorative T-shirt and a free box combo on their next visit.

Free hot chocolate courtesy of Cane’s from The Cocoa Camper will be served to everyone in line between 8 and 10 a.m.

A $1,000 check presentation to Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, whose mission is to uplift struggling families and foster youth by providing necessary items that no child should have to go without. Executive Director Ted Chalfant will be onsite to accept the donation at 2 p.m.

A crowd-pleasing visit from Utah State’s “Big Blue” mascot, the Utah State Spirit Squad and Santa Claus

“Our Crew can’t wait to welcome Logan residents and Utah State students and faculty into our beautiful new Restaurant,” said John Tellez, restaurant leader for Raising Cane’s. “Every Customer will see the Aggie pride on our walls when they come in to enjoy our ONE LOVE with family and friends!”

The location is the ninth Raising Cane’s Restaurant in Utah. The restaurant’s hours are Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.