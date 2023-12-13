On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘I’ve never had anything quite like this’: Mountain lion hangs out in Utah family’s yard for hours

Dec 12, 2023, 5:43 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

A mountain lion in a Holladay backyard...

A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus found a mountain lion in their backyard. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV)

(Eliza Pace, KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

MOUNT OLYMPUS — A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus had a bit of a startle this morning when they found a mountain lion in their backyard.

Bob Motzkus has lived off Wasatch Drive near Mount Olympus for almost 60 years.

“We’ve lived here 58 years,” he said. “We were the first house on this part of the street. In 1965, we moved in here.”

Over the years, they’ve had a few different animals.

“We’ve seen raccoons and lots of squirrels, we have squirrels all over — never seen a cougar until today,” Motzkus said.

Bob Motzkus said his wife noticed the animal this morning around 10 o’clock.

“She said, ‘There’s a dead animal in our backyard,’ and so I came here and looked,” Motzkus said. “And then he picked his head up and looked right at me, ‘That isn’t a dead animal, that’s a mountain lion!’”

The lion wasn’t just there temporarily, it stayed around for hours, giving the family a stare down through the big back window.

A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus found a mountain lion in their backyard. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV) A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus found a mountain lion in their backyard. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV) A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus found a mountain lion in their backyard. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV) A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus found a mountain lion in their backyard. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV) A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus found a mountain lion in their backyard. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV) A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus found a mountain lion in their backyard. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV) A family living on the benches of Mount Olympus found a mountain lion in their backyard. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV)

“He looks like he has a full belly but he’s been there for at least four hours that we know of and he doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere. Maybe we got a pet,” Motzkus joked.

The yard was modeled after Utah’s canyons with natural rock walls and a waterfall. The cougar seemed to take a liking to a bed of ivy beneath a canopy of pine trees. The yard is also very private as it’s completely fenced in.

“It’s 6-foot, it’s fenced all around. I’m sure he jumped that to get in here,” he said.

Motzkus and his family said they’d never seen a mountain lion in their yard before today, although five years ago, their neighbor’s dog disappeared and they believed it was the work of a mountain lion.

“We saw what remained of our neighbor’s dog down the street. It was a cute little poodle, the family just loved it, and all there was, was the collar, and blood,” Motzkus said.

The family said the cat seemed to be napping on and off.

“The whole family’s been up here to look at him because we’ve got the perfect view of him – he’s right there!” Motzkus said. “And everybody’s looked at him. We’ve all taken pictures and he’s still there just happy as can be.”

Motzkus said he contacted animal control who referred him to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources. Biologists arrived at approximately 4:30 and scared the mountain lion off.

They found a dead raccoon near where the mountain lion was laying and removed it. DWR explained if the cat doesn’t have something to come back for, he’ll go elsewhere.

“I’m a hunter I’ve done a lot of hunting…I’ve had encounters we’ve seen them all the time. We see mountain lions and bears,” Motzkus said. “I’ve never had anything quite like this.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

3-year-old Ringo, the Shepard mix has been at the shelter for more then 300 days....

Brianna Chavez

Spanish Fork Shelter highlights longest shelter animals during ’12 Strays of Christmas’

The South Utah Valley Animal Shelter is highlighting the animals that have lived there the longest during what they call "12 Strays of Christmas."

18 minutes ago

The Intermountain Health press event at Intermountain Health McKay-Dee Hospital with the pill displ...

Katija Stjepovic

Intermountain Health reports opioid prescriptions have decreased in Utah

Local leaders and health experts gathered in Ogden to celebrate a decrease in opioid prescriptions.

52 minutes ago

The Tater Tot calendar from Kitty CrusAIDe....

Michael Houck

Kitty CrusAIDe announces 2024 Tater Tot calendar

While the viral kitten isn't with us anymore, his name and spunky spirit live on through a charity calendar. 

2 hours ago

Police K-9 Zora helped Grand County sheriff's deputies find approximately 120 pounds of methampheta...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Deputies seize 120 pounds of drugs in Utah traffic stop

Grand County sheriff's deputies reported finding more than 120 pounds of various drugs inside a pickup truck pulled over for a minor traffic violation on Monday.

5 hours ago

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says there were no injuries following a collision between a depu...

Mark Jones

No injuries reported in collision between police vehicle and wrong way driver

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says there were no injuries following a collision between a deputy patrol vehicle and a wrong way driver.

5 hours ago

Allen Park entrance sign...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

How Salt Lake City plans to keep ‘Hobbitville’ a unique mix of art and nature

Allen Park, a 92-year-old space that Salt Lake City acquired and made a public park in 2020, will remain a unique blend of "art and sciences in the wild" for generations to come.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

‘I’ve never had anything quite like this’: Mountain lion hangs out in Utah family’s yard for hours