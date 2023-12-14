On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Fire displaces family of nine – what happened and how they’re moving forward

Dec 13, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The charred remains of a house in Eagle Mountain serve as a reminder of what happened on Sunday.

Katherine Zitting is still coming to terms with her family’s loss and what was saved after their garage went up in flames.

“I think I’m still in shock,” Zitting said.

She had been setting up Christmas lights while her family worked on their snowmobiles in the garage. Gas leaked down to a space heater and it suddenly caught fire.

“I saw them as they came running out of the garage with a brother and his leg on fire,” Zitting said.

Fire crews arrived within minutes, but the garage, snowmobiles and truck were gone. Even the siding of their neighbor’s house had started to melt from the flames.

“The garage is completely gutted,” said Zitting. “There’s just the shells of the snowmobiles.”

Yet, all nine who were living in the home were safe and the house itself is not a complete loss.

She and her family of four are with Zitting’s sister in-law as they wait for their insurance to help provide a place for them to stay. Demolition crews will take down the garage and start the process of rebuilding. The damage is extensive and the Zittings may need a completely new roof.

As they wait, their community has reminded them they’re not alone by bringing blankets and setting up supply drives.

“It’s been crazy,” said Zitting. “I just don’t really have words for how blessed we are.”

Zitting created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

