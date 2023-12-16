On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Hoax threats underscore need for school safety measures

Dec 15, 2023, 5:37 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a big push from lawmakers to make sure Utah schools are prepared if a school threat becomes a reality.

Friday, another round of hoax threats swept through Utah after similar reports surfaced in Idaho and Wyoming.

Over the last year, lawmakers have been working on two main bills that they hope will aid in making schools safer – and deter hoax threats altogether.

One bill increases criminal penalties for hoax threats making them all second-degree felonies.

Another broad sweeping bill would put armed guards in schools and create a network of County Security Chiefs.

Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, is the chair of the state’s School Safety Taskforce.

Wilcox said that much of what’s being proposed was because of what was learned in response to the hoax threats back at the end of March. On that day, 11 Utah schools received hoax threats.

“One of the things that we learned is that we needed to have better coordination with the counties and with districts across the state. We needed to have quicker communications and more reliable communications with them and we created the county security chief and the county sheriff’s office,” Wilcox said.

That network of 29 County Security Chiefs will oversee relaying accurate information in an emergency.

According to the proposal, the armed security personnel could be a uniformed school resource officer, a school safety and security officer hired by the school and provided by law enforcement, a contracted security guard, or a school employee. That school employee would need to have the required training.

The bill will also provide money for schools to update their security features.

“Things like the offshoot of ballistic glass on entrances, or you can put the film, … all of that is to slow down a worst-case scenario. And the same thing with the armed security — before the cavalry can arrive, they are there. But those seconds matter,” he said.

Wilcox wanted to remind the public that one of the best tools parents and students have to report threats is that Safe UT App.

He said that Utahns should not try to decipher themselves when the threat is real or fake.

“These are trained professionals who are licensed therapists [who run the SafeUT app]… who are answering those calls and they can help to determine that. I don’t need the rest of us to decide if that’s real or not.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

Dept. of Public Safety: Several hoax bomb threats reported at Utah schools

State authorities said they are aware of multiple "bomb threat" emails targeting schools in multiple states Friday, including school districts in Utah.

9 hours ago

The Grantsville Elementary School sign...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Civil rights lawyer calls on Grantsville school to investigate alleged racist bullying, assault

A Utah civil rights lawyer is calling on a Tooele County elementary school to investigate alleged incidents of racist bullying that he said led to an assault against a student on Thursday.

20 hours ago

Outside of the Tooele School District offices....

Lindsay Aerts

Tooele School District faces massive funding cut, pleads with legislature not to pull funding

The Tooele School District is pleading with state lawmakers not to pull $50 million from their current school funding budget after program change.

23 hours ago

Dean Phillips, 16, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at Skyview High School, and his fami...

Debbie Worthen

Family of Utah student credits trainer for saving his life after cardiac arrest

An athletic trainer at Sky View High School in Smithfield is credited with saving the life of one of his athletes.

2 days ago

The Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation announced their launch of two...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City School District announces two new education initiatives

The Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation announced their launch of two new education initiatives on Wednesday morning.

2 days ago

16-year-old Dean Phillips in the hospital after his cardiac arrest....

Shara Park

Utah teen saved by friends, athletic trainer after cardiac arrest in weight room

A Cache County teen is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after going into cardiac arrest at Sky View High School on Monday.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Hoax threats underscore need for school safety measures