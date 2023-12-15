Dept. of Public Safety: Several hoax bomb threats reported at Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — State authorities said they are aware of multiple “bomb threat” emails targeting schools in multiple states Friday, including school districts in Utah.

“As of our latest assessment, all received threats have been determined to be hoaxes,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

DPS officials said they are working with local law enforcement agencies to investigate the incidents and they wanted “to reassure parents, students, and educators that appropriate measures are being taken to address these threats. We appreciate the understanding of the public as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our schools and communities.”

Weber School District officials said they received reports from police of the hoax threats circulating schools in Wyoming and Idaho before the same hoax started hitting schools throughout Utah Friday morning, including some of its schools.

“In working with law enforcement, we are certain this is a hoax meant to try and disrupt the school system,” district officials said. “We are working closely with law enforcement but we are confident there is no danger to our schools. You may see some additional officers at schools around the county this morning, but we are trying to limit the disruption this hoax could cause. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.”

Washington County School District officials reported one charter school received the hoax email, but police have said it is completely safe to hold school. Washington County school will be on a normal bell schedule Friday.

In March, several schools across Utah received a hoax bomb threat call, prompting several police responses. Multiple states reported receiving the same hoax call that day.

In May, Provo and Orem schools reported a vague hoax threat that spread on social media. That hoax also hit schools in other states.

This is a developing story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.