Hoax calls of shooting threats to Utah schools came from out of the country

SALT LAKE CITY — Police responded to multiple Utah high schools Wednesday due to calls reporting an active shooter, but authorities have said the threats were all tracked to one individual from outside of the country.

None of the threats were credible and no students were in danger.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 13 schools in Utah received hoax calls, but schools within other states including Pennsylvania and Massachusetts also dealt with hoax calls Wednesday.

DPS said they are not currently able to provide a list of the schools.

However, KSL TV spoke to authorities and confirmed there were calls reporting an active shooter at Box Elder, Provo, Ogden, Spanish Fork and West high schools.

DPS said they anticipate finding out about more schools that received a call.

All calls were tracked to one male individual from a number that connects to an IP address outside of the country. However, DPS was not able to specify which country the IP address was tracked to.

DPS is working with local and federal partners to find out more information.

All students were reported safe and all schools were secured.

Gov. Spencer Cox released a statement about the shooting threats Wednesday:

“We’re aware of the multiple hoax calls claiming active shooter situations in various schools across our state. These calls are taken very seriously and are immediately looked into by state, local and federal law enforcement agencies. We appreciate the diligent work of local law enforcement in responding to these calls and commend the Utah Department of Public Safety for their work in coordinating with local and federal law enforcement and investigating the origins of these calls. We remind all Utahns to stay vigilant and be aware of updates from your local officials.” https://twitter.com/GovCox/status/1641196140917067778