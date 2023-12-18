On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Utah hospital helping students heal from mental health issues while staying on top of schoolwork

Dec 17, 2023, 10:29 PM | Updated: 10:42 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When a child is going through a mental health crisis, their education can take a back seat.

One local hospital is helping students heal while staying on top of their schoolwork.

Sophia Couzins is just one person who has benefited from the efforts of those at the University Academy at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

Couzins goes everywhere with her Goldendoodle, Winnie.

“She’s the best thing in my life. Without her, I don’t think I’d be here today,” Couzins said.

Sophia Couzins goes everywhere with her Goldendoodle, Winnie. (KSL TV)

She was 13 years old when she started struggling.

“I just switched schools which I think made me feel a little bit anxious,” Couzins said.

Depression set in and she couldn’t concentrate at school.

“So, it was super overwhelming to think about things I had to do to catch up,” she said.

After opening up to a school counselor, Couzins got treatment.

“I ended up at Teen Scope.”

Classroom at Huntsman Health Institute

She stayed on top of schoolwork in a classroom at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. University Academy is one of just a handful of accredited schools like this in the country. Crisjon Solano is the principal.

“University Academy is a private, K-12 school that serves our three-day treatment programs and youth residential program,” Solano said.

Teachers work closely with students, their treatment teams and parents.

“I wouldn’t go into the classroom for the first, like, probably month of being there,” Couzins said.

Solano said children come from an environment where they aren’t motivated.

“When they get here, we can start slow. Kind of meet them where they’re at,” Solano said.

With help from Solano, Couzins took small steps to get into the classroom for a whole class period. She developed a love for art therapy.

“It was quiet and you could just create whatever you wanted,” she said.

When a child is going through a mental health crisis, their education can take a back seat. (KSL TV)

The academy coordinates with the students’ regular school and district.

“We are contacting the school and asking ‘how is this child doing academically?’ ‘How are they doing interpersonally?’”

Students have been dealing with mental health challenges while at their regular school.

“These kids do not see themselves as learners; Learning is hard for them, or they like the learning part but the social aspect of school and some of the pressures there are incredibly difficult for them,” Solano said.

One in five children in the U.S. have a mental health disorder, and the rate of suicide attempts among youth has risen over the past decade, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A report from Clarify Health shows, the number of mental health hospitalizations rose 124% from 2016 to 2022.

Connections at school are important

Dr. Aaron Fischer is a professor of school psychology and psychiatry at the University of Utah.

“School connectedness is really important,” he said.

He said schools play a significant role in a child’s recovery – whether in a hospital setting or traditional classroom.
Getting them to work together is part of his mission with the Utah School Mental Health Collaborative.

“I think that the systems don’t always communicate with each other. And i think that’s one of the pieces we’re trying to do,” Fischer said.

Setting up kids for success so they’re ready to return to the classroom is a critical piece for parents, and making sure that the school has a plan in place, Fischer says.

Setting up kids for success so they’re ready to return to the classroom is a critical piece for parents. Make sure that the school has a plan in place. (KSL TV)

After her time at University Academy, Couzins earned her GED diploma and her path led her to Salt Lake Community College.
With Winnie at her side, she’s studying for finals.

“She kinda knows when I’m feeling stressed, and she’ll come put her head right on my knee,” Couzins said.

The 4.0 student says she wants to become an EMT, something she never imagined.

“I’ve been working really hard to be here and I’m proud of the work that I’ve been able to do.”

There are a ton of resources beyond HMHI that families can access – even for families who live in rural parts of the state. You can start here at: u-tteclab.com/utah-smh-collaborative.html.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

 These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. One way is to get moving once and a while....

Emma Benson

5 tips for a heart-healthy holiday

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. Here are five tips from a medical expert to keep your heart health top of mind this season.

2 days ago

Chuck Tabaracci in front of The Treasury (made famous by the Indiana Jones movies), the starting po...

Emma Benson

Utah marathon runner puts added emphasis on heart health for the holidays

A Utah runner who survived a heart murmur and valve blockage is urging others to keep health in mind during the holidays.

2 days ago

Davis (right) with her child visiting her doctor. (KSL TV's Emma Benson)...

Emma Benson

What you need to know about getting vaccinated while pregnant

It's cold and flu season, and pregnant mothers and newborns are among those most vulnerable to illnesses, but expectant moms can protect themselves -- and their babies -- through vaccination.

10 days ago

On the one-year anniversary of his heart attack, Morgan Daines and Dr. O'Neal rode up Wolf Creek Pa...

Emma Benson

Don’t wait: heart attack rapid response saves life of Utah dad

If you or a loved one were to experience a heart attack, time becomes a matter of life or death. KSL's Emma Benson shows us how a collaborative program at Intermountain Medical Center saved the life of an otherwise healthy patient.

17 days ago

Holiday dinner...

Emma Benson

Food prep tips to prepare that Thanksgiving feast safely

It's almost time to gobble up that delicious, long-awaited meal. Before you throw that turkey in the oven, there are some things you need to know. 

26 days ago

Therapist talks to dancer...

Emma Benson

Dancers always aware of potential for injuries

It's an art form and a sport that’s beautiful to watch. But dance doesn’t come without risk of injury.  

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah hospital helping students heal from mental health issues while staying on top of schoolwork