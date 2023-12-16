On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah’s Lieutenant Gov. says brother is missing from UNLV

Dec 15, 2023, 10:01 PM | Updated: 10:02 pm

53-year-old Brian Hulse, the brother of Utah's lieutenant governor, Deidre Henderson....

53-year-old Brian Hulse, the brother of Utah's lieutenant governor, Deidre Henderson. (Deidre Henderson)

(Deidre Henderson)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says her family is looking for her brother, who went missing earlier this week.

According to Henderson’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, her brother, 53-year-old Brian Hulse, was expected to drive back home to Utah County from Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday.

Henderson says he drives a gray Nissan Rogue with the Utah license plate “T31 5CW.” Hulse is a grad student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

“Please, please share this so we can find him and bring him safely home,” Henderson stated on X.

If you have any information about Hulse’s disappearance, contact the UNLV police at 702-895-3668 or your local police department.

Brian Hulse's missing poster.

Brian Hulse’s missing poster. (Deidre Henderson)

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

a bathtub with yellow or brownish tinted water...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Water managers determine cause of mysterious yellow water reported in Davis, Weber counties

Water managers say they believe they now know why water turned yellow at several homes across northern Utah last week.

3 hours ago

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. One way is to get moving once and a while....

Emma Benson

5 tips for a heart-healthy holiday

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. Here are five tips from a medical expert to keep your heart health top of mind this season.

5 hours ago

woman sits in holding room...

Larry D. Curtis

Attorney says Ruby Franke will enter plea agreement Monday on child abuse charges

Ruby Franke — a Utah woman who was once a popular family vlogger — will enter a plea agreement on child abuse charges Monday, according to her legal team.

5 hours ago

A group of people on the shores of the Great Salt Lake....

Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV

If you save it, they will come: How recreation and tourism are already surging at the Great Salt Lake

Environmental experts hope the renewed tourist and local interest in the Great Salt Lake will keep it from disappearing.

5 hours ago

The helicopter on top of the Herriman home....

Brianna Chavez

Publicity stunt leads to temporary city ordinance after helicopter lands on Herriman home

An attempt to promote a home for sale resulted in the Herriman City Council issuing a temporary ordinance barring helicopters from landing or taking off near homes.

5 hours ago

sign outside an eatery in Ogden...

Mike Anderson

Ogden’s historic Two-Bit Street Cafe to close after Christmas Eve when lease expires

The owners of an Ogden restaurant Two-Bit Street Cafe say they're getting hit with some unwelcome Christmas news and are being told they will not be able to renew their lease.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah’s Lieutenant Gov. says brother is missing from UNLV