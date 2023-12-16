Utah’s Lieutenant Gov. says brother is missing from UNLV

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says her family is looking for her brother, who went missing earlier this week.

According to Henderson’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, her brother, 53-year-old Brian Hulse, was expected to drive back home to Utah County from Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday.

Henderson says he drives a gray Nissan Rogue with the Utah license plate “T31 5CW.” Hulse is a grad student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

We are desperately looking for my oldest brother, Brian Hulse. He is a grad student at UNLV. We expected him home on Wednesday. Please, please share this so we can find him and bring him safely home. pic.twitter.com/dVvBzjaIv6 — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) December 16, 2023

“Please, please share this so we can find him and bring him safely home,” Henderson stated on X.

If you have any information about Hulse’s disappearance, contact the UNLV police at 702-895-3668 or your local police department.