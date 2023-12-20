There’s still time for procrastinators to find deals on their last-minute holiday shopping

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday was it.

For many online retailers that was the deadline to order something that will arrive on time to unwrap on Christmas Day. But don’t panic says smart shopping expert Trae Bodge of TrueTrae.com.

Procrastinators still have options and bargains can still be found.

“I’m seeing deals on things like outerwear, boots, and many toy deals as well,” Bodge said.

Even if you’ve missed shipping deadlines, you can use order pickup. Target, Walmart, Lowe’s, Nordstrom and others have in-store pick-up.

And don’t shy away from gift cards as last-minute gifts. In fact, most Americans would like gift cards for the holidays, please, says the National Retail Federation.

“So rather than buying impulsively…I would definitely opt for a gift card,” Bodge said. “Then your recipient has money to spend on something that they want versus a gift that they don’t want.”

Even though it is down to the wire, you can still comparison shop. Apps like Flipp, Shop Savvy and Price.com can scour the internet to find the best deals across thousands of retailers. And retailers like Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Home Depot will match prices from other stores. Though, Bodge says policies can change during the holidays.

“There are often issues with holiday price matching versus price matching outside of the holiday,” she said. “So, you definitely want to check with each retailer to see what kind of holiday price matching they are offering right now.”

Other options that are available

Another option for last-minute shoppers are pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens.

“They’ll have beautiful little affordable gifts that are probably deeply discounted at this point if they’re holiday themed,” Bodge said. “And so you can spend $5, $10, $15 on someone and give them something really special.”

She says the national pharmacies are often a good source for photo gifts.

“There are some photo gifts that you can have printed and made the very same day – maybe that’s framed, or even a calendar, or something that’s printed on a canvas. You’d be surprised by the kind of photo gifts you can have printed in a day or two that look really special.”

Another option: give experience gifts. Bodge says experiences are particularly popular with younger folks.

“You can maybe treat a friend to a day of ice skating or even go for a hike, which is pretty much free. You can also find discounts on sites like Groupon.”

And there’s always re-gifting.

“Something that doesn’t work for you may work for someone else,” she said. “As long as the item looks brand new.”

And as long as it’s not a gift the person gave to you in the first place. Otherwise, that could be trouble.

Two more last-minute gift ideas: Food, who doesn’t like food?

And shopping local businesses. They’re likely going to know their inventories inside and out and staff can help you avoid racing through a maze of aisles in search of the right gift. A couple weeks back, we were at the toy store, the Tutoring Toy, and the owner told us the busiest days of the year are the two right before Christmas.