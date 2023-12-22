On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Burning plane lands at Spanish Fork Airport, 2 escape safely

Dec 21, 2023, 5:18 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

An airplane on fire at the Spanish Fork Airport. (Courtesy Spanish Fork Community News)...

An airplane on fire at the Spanish Fork Airport. (Courtesy Spanish Fork Community News)

(Courtesy Spanish Fork Community News)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORKA burning airplane landed at the Spanish Fork Airport Thursday after it experienced engine problems on approach from approximately 10,000 feet up.

The fire on the plane was extinguished on the ground without any injuries to the two occupants, according to city spokesman Nick Porter.

He said the occupants of the plane heard a noise and then smoke filled the cockpit but they were able to land safely.

Fire and medical emergency response crews in Utah County responded to the airport is on 2050 N., 300 West. The people inside have not been identified and it is not known where the flight originated.

The aircraft was said to be a complete loss, valued at approximately $300,000.

