KSL Today’s 2023 wrap up
Dec 22, 2023, 8:59 AM
SALT LAKE CITY — And that’s a wrap!
It’s been an amazing year of fun memories with the KSL Today team, and we’ve put together a look at the best moments from January through this week.
Dec 22, 2023, 8:59 AM
SALT LAKE CITY — And that’s a wrap!
It’s been an amazing year of fun memories with the KSL Today team, and we’ve put together a look at the best moments from January through this week.
Local non-profit Christmas Box International, hoping to help 2,800 at-risk kids this Christmas, is in need of donations in order to meet that goal.
12 hours ago
A low-speed crash between a cyclist and a car on Thursday resulted in a hospital visit, but only “very minor” injuries, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
14 hours ago
A 36-year-old man is in police custody after Roy officers found a 2-year-old boy dead and his twin sister seriously injured in a home.
15 hours ago
The remains of teen murder victim Tylee Ryan will be released to her family, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.
15 hours ago
A Utah man lost thousands of dollars in cash somewhere in Weber County, and amazingly got it back, thanks to three honest men who knew they had to do the right thing.
15 hours ago
A family-owned Chilean restaurant is asking for the community's help as money struggles may force them to close.
15 hours ago
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.