LOCAL NEWS

KSL Today’s 2023 wrap up

Dec 22, 2023, 8:59 AM

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


SALT LAKE CITY — And that’s a wrap!

It’s been an amazing year of fun memories with the KSL Today team, and we’ve put together a look at the best moments from January through this week.

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Nonprofit in need of clothing, especially for teen boys, to give before Christmas

Local non-profit Christmas Box International, hoping to help 2,800 at-risk kids this Christmas, is in need of donations in order to meet that goal.

12 hours ago

Police lights...

Luke Seaver

Biker hits car, driver takes them to the hospital

A low-speed crash between a cyclist and a car on Thursday resulted in a hospital visit, but only “very minor” injuries, Salt Lake police said in a statement.

14 hours ago

(File photo KSL TV)...

Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher

2-year-old dies in Roy, sister injured and family friend in custody for murder, sexual abuse

A 36-year-old man is in police custody after Roy officers found a 2-year-old boy dead and his twin sister seriously injured in a home.

15 hours ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

Murder victim Tylee Ryan’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of teen murder victim Tylee Ryan will be released to her family, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.

15 hours ago

The envelopes found by Rhett Hickman, Cael Cypers. and Cord Cypers....

Alex Cabrero

Three West Haven men return envelopes full of money after finding them on the road

A Utah man lost thousands of dollars in cash somewhere in Weber County, and amazingly got it back, thanks to three honest men who knew they had to do the right thing.

15 hours ago

Noemi Bustamante, co-owner of "Noemi's Cafe" working at the front of the store....

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck

Mother-son business duo share restaurant’s financial struggles on social media

A family-owned Chilean restaurant is asking for the community's help as money struggles may force them to close.

15 hours ago

