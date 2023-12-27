UHP: Head-on crash kills woman and sends man to hospital in serious condition
Dec 26, 2023, 7:31 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm
(Courtesy: MJ Martinez)
WEST HAVEN — A fatal crash closed a highway for several hours after a car crossed the centerline and hit another car head-on Tuesday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told KSL that at approximately 4:33 p.m., a man driving a Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on State route 126 when it crossed into southbound traffic near 1750 South.
Roden said a woman driving a Toyota Sequoia tried to avoid the truck, but the two cars hit head-on, causing both vehicles to roll over.
The man was transported to a hospital in serious condition. The woman was transported in extremely critical condition but died due to her injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.