ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

UHP: Head-on crash kills woman and sends man to hospital in serious condition

Dec 26, 2023, 7:31 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

The Toyota Sequoia in the grass after the crash. (Courtesy: MJ Martinez)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


WEST HAVEN — A fatal crash closed a highway for several hours after a car crossed the centerline and hit another car head-on Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told KSL that at approximately 4:33 p.m., a man driving a Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on State route 126 when it crossed into southbound traffic near 1750 South.

Roden said a woman driving a Toyota Sequoia tried to avoid the truck, but the two cars hit head-on, causing both vehicles to roll over.

The man was transported to a hospital in serious condition. The woman was transported in extremely critical condition but died due to her injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

