LOCAL NEWS

Dozens of firefighters battle unoccupied house fire in Orem

Dec 26, 2023, 9:49 PM | Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 1:02 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES AND MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OREM — Multiple fire units battled a massive house fire in Orem Tuesday night.

Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst told KSL TV that all of Orem’s fire units, with support from Pleasant Grove and Provo fire departments, responded to a house fire at 479 E. 1450 North at approximately 5:58 p.m.

The fire destroyed much of the 27,000-square-foot home, which is valued at several million dollars. No one was reported to be at home at the time of the fire, according to Orem fire officials.

Firefighters arrived on scene and said they found “a large home with significant fire involvement quickly moving through the structure.”

As such, fire crews were not able to gain entry into the home and took a defensive strategy to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The release also states the fire was under control around 8 p.m. Tuesday. However, crews remained on scene throughout the night protecting the scene and putting out any hot spots.

Thirty firefighters helped put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Tauni Merrell) The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Tauni Merrell) The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Dean Wright) The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Dean Wright) The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Dean Wright)

Dozens of firefighters battle unoccupied house fire in Orem