LOCAL NEWS

Police looking for man who hit police car in a stolen vehicle, woman in custody

Dec 28, 2023, 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:34 pm

Police lights...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


MIDVALE — A woman has been taken into custody while police continue to search for a man with neck tattoos who hit a police car and fled from authorities in a stolen car Thursday, police said.

According to Sgt. Gary Young with Cottonwood Heights Police Department, at approximately 10 a.m. officers spotted a stolen car that entered into an apartment complex in the area of 7400 South and 900 East in Midvale.

Two patrol cars looked through the complex. They located and blocked the car to prevent it feeling but the driver ran the stolen car into police cars and then drove through a vinyl fence to make an escape. Police spotted a man was driving and a woman as a  passenger.

Officers initially pursued the car but lost sight of it. The stolen car was later located by Murray Police Department officers in the area of 5400 South.

Police picked the woman up on foot, described as in her 30s with platinum blonde hair.

“She was wearing her coat inside out, probably in an attempt to hide her appearance and they (officers) scooped her up,” Young said. “She has admitted her part in the crime.”

The woman told police she had ingested drugs because she feared being apprehended in possession of them so she was taken to a hospital. Authorities used a drone and a helicopter to search for the man who is described as Caucasian in his 30s to 40s.

“He has very distinct neck tattoos. You can’t miss it,” Young said.

A pellet gun was found inside the car but no injuries were reported and the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

Anyone with information can call Cottonwood Heights PD and reference case number 23-17642.

