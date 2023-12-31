On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

SLCPD investigating possible Glendale homicide

Dec 31, 2023, 11:54 AM

Police line do not cross (Getty Images)...

Police line do not cross (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced that it is investigating the death of a possible homicide after a person was found unresponsive in Glendale.

SLCPD said the investigation started at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday after a 911 call reported a person on the ground near Wenco Circle.

In a media release statement, the SLCPD said Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and immediately began to try to save the person’s life. Despite their efforts, the person died.

The first responding officers found evidence of gunfire, but police did not say whether it was related to this death or not. Detectives with the SLCPD’s homicide squad are investigating.

Police said they do not believe there to be a public safety risk to the community and that no further information will be released at this time.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

There are plenty of benefits to social media, such as staying in touch with friends, sharing pictur...

Alex Cabrero

Davis County Sheriff’s Office works to warn the public of the dangers of social media

There are plenty of benefits to social media, such as staying in touch with friends, sharing pictures, and joining like-minded groups. However, there is a negative side that law enforcement often sees.

22 hours ago

emergency lights...

Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy is arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in California attack

A 14-year-old California boy who told police an intruder attacked his family has been arrested on suspicion of killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sister

2 days ago

Handcuffed man...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Gunman allegedly shot Salt Lake store clerk ‘for no apparent reason,’ police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A North Salt Lake man who was released from jail just over a month ago and is currently facing new felony drug charges has been arrested and accused of shooting a 7-Eleven employee in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Jose Rodolfo Barajas-Macias, 25, of North Salt Lake, was booked into the […]

2 days ago

A Salt Lake man was sentenced to two years of probation after admitting to sexually assaulting a st...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Salt Lake man gets probation after assaulting woman, entering her apartment

A man was sentenced to two years of probation after admitting to pressing his torso against a woman he did not know in the elevator of her apartment complex multiple times, and then entering her apartment without permission and restraining her.

2 days ago

Jodi Hildebrandt (left) and Ruby Franke (right) appeared in a St. George courtroom on Dec. 28 and D...

Emma Benson

Will the ‘8 Passengers’ child abuse case spark law reform in Utah?

The child abuse case against Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrant, has sparked a conversation about Utah's criminal justice system.

2 days ago

woman smiling...

Associated Press

FBI helping in hunt for Colorado Springs mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third

Kimberlee Singler, 35, of Colorado Springs is wanted on an arrest warrant alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse, according to a statement from the city.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

SLCPD investigating possible Glendale homicide