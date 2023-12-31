SLCPD investigating possible Glendale homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced that it is investigating the death of a possible homicide after a person was found unresponsive in Glendale.

SLCPD said the investigation started at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday after a 911 call reported a person on the ground near Wenco Circle.

In a media release statement, the SLCPD said Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and immediately began to try to save the person’s life. Despite their efforts, the person died.

The first responding officers found evidence of gunfire, but police did not say whether it was related to this death or not. Detectives with the SLCPD’s homicide squad are investigating.

Police said they do not believe there to be a public safety risk to the community and that no further information will be released at this time.