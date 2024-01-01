On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Dog lost in car crash in Spanish Fork Canyon found alive

Jan 1, 2024, 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Hannah Wright with her missing 8-year-old Trigger who is blue nose Pitbull...

Hannah Wright with her missing 8-year-old Trigger who is blue nose Pitbull. (Courtesy: Hannah Wright)

(Courtesy: Hannah Wright)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — A family is celebrating the return of a beloved pet after they lost it in a serious car crash on Dec. 13. 

Hannah and Daryl Wright were driving on U.S. Highway 6 when a truck veered into their lane. In an attempt to avoid the truck, the couple swerved and rolled their vehicle.

Daryl Wright was ejected in the crash and the two dogs ran off.

Family searches for dog after rollover crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

One of the dogs was found on a mountain nearby, but the other, 8-year-old Trigger, was missing.

Kelly Wright posted on Eastern Utah Road and Weather Conditions Reports Updates Facebook group, announcing that the blue nose pitbull Trigger had been found.

The post shared these photos along with this accompanying caption:

“Miracles do happen!!! We found Trigger!!! We can’t thank you enough for all your support, prayers and help getting him back home!!! THANK YOU !”

(Photo: Kelly Lynn Wright) (Photo: Kelly Lynn Wright)
Her post did not specify how or where the dog was recovered.

Dog lost in car crash in Spanish Fork Canyon found alive