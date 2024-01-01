Dog lost in car crash in Spanish Fork Canyon found alive

SPANISH FORK — A family is celebrating the return of a beloved pet after they lost it in a serious car crash on Dec. 13.

Hannah and Daryl Wright were driving on U.S. Highway 6 when a truck veered into their lane. In an attempt to avoid the truck, the couple swerved and rolled their vehicle.

Daryl Wright was ejected in the crash and the two dogs ran off.

One of the dogs was found on a mountain nearby, but the other, 8-year-old Trigger, was missing.

Kelly Wright posted on Eastern Utah Road and Weather Conditions Reports Updates Facebook group, announcing that the blue nose pitbull Trigger had been found.

The post shared these photos along with this accompanying caption:

“Miracles do happen!!! We found Trigger!!! We can’t thank you enough for all your support, prayers and help getting him back home!!! THANK YOU !”

Her post did not specify how or where the dog was recovered.