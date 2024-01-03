On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Rabbis asked to take down Jewish pride signs at Utah Jazz game

Jan 2, 2024, 11:46 PM | Updated: Jan 3, 2024, 12:02 am

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — In a surprising turn of events during Monday night’s Utah Jazz game against the Dallas Mavericks, a group of Utah Jazz fans found themselves at the center of controversy after being asked to take down signs that read “I’m a Jew and I’m proud.”

Rabbi Avremi Zippel, one of the four Rabbis holding the signs, shared his experience with KSL TV, “I’m just holding the sign up in my lap, seated, and as he dribbled the ball up the floor as he jogged past, he called over his shoulder, ‘don’t need to bring a sign like that to a game.'”

The signs were a response to a documentary released in 2022 in which Mavericks player Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic remarks. The group of fans wanted to make a statement, expressing pride in their Jewish identity.

Shortly after displaying the signs, the arena staff approached the group during a timeout. According to Rabbi Zippel, arena security asked to see their tickets and informed them that they couldn’t have the signage up at the game. The explanations for this decision varied, with one claiming that signs weren’t allowed court side, and later, another member of the Jazz organization confirming that the request to take down the signs came from the Mavericks’ team security.

The Utah Jazz responded to the incident with a statement, explaining that its code of conduct aims to maintain an environment without distractions and disruptions. They clarified that the issue was not with the content of the signs but with the disruptive interaction they caused.

Zippel is disappointment in the team’s response, saying, “We did not engage with Kyrie (Irving); we didn’t yell at him. We didn’t call him out. He looked at our sign. And he commented on it. And the Jazz basically said, ‘No, if you have a sign that a player comments on, the player reserves the right anywhere you’re seated in the arena to have that sign taken down.'”

He says the incident is another lesson about the unintended consequences.

“In 2024, in a large American city, a Jew went to a sporting event with a sign that says, ‘I’m a Jew, and I’m proud,’ and was told, ‘I’m sorry, that’s got to come down.'”

Kyrie Irving issued an apology last year after the documentary aired.

Zippel, a lifelong Utah Jazz fan, expressed his disappointment with the team’s handling of the situation, maintaining his commitment to supporting the team despite the incident.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The news around consumer debt has been bleak – data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York s...

Matt Gephardt

Consumer debt reaches all-time high, but inflation is hiding progress Americans are making in handling debt

The news around consumer debt has been bleak – data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows household debt has been going up and up since the pandemic, currently $17.29 trillion – a record.

27 minutes ago

brick church against a blue sky...

Andrew Adams

Sheriff cautions about carbon monoxide after weekend scare at Sevier County church

First-responders were urging everyone Tuesday to maintain their furnaces and detectors following a carbon monoxide scare at a church that sickened more than 50 people.

1 hour ago

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Helper man calls police, arrested for killing of woman in bedroom

A Helper man has been arrested and accused of killing a 64-year-old woman.

3 hours ago

Ballet West costumes that were used in a Taylor Swift video will be back on the stage next month in...

Mike Anderson

Ballet West’s tie to Taylor Swift soon to be back on the stage

Ballet West tie to Taylor Swift soon to be back on stage.

5 hours ago

A search crew looks for Kai Zhuang who was reported missing Thursday. He was found camping in freez...

Alex Cabrero

Police: Exchange student believed family was in danger; how to keep your family safe

Kai Zhuang a 17-year-old foreign exchange student was contacted about a month ago from people telling him his family in China was in danger and he needed to send money to keep them safe.

6 hours ago

A still image of a South Jordan resident's home camera showing the flash of bright light that occur...

Mary Culbertson

South Jordan police believe loud boom was ‘more than fireworks’

A loud exploding noise was heard Sunday by South Jordan residents at 1:30 in the morning. A police investigation is underway.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Rabbis asked to take down Jewish pride signs at Utah Jazz game