West Davis Corridor set to open Saturday, six months ahead of schedule

Jan 3, 2024, 12:33 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


FARMINGTON — The West Davis Corridor is set to open this weekend, six months ahead of schedule.

And according to the Utah Department of Transportation, motorists will notice a difference.

“We expect an immediate impact,” said Mitch Shaw, spokesman for UDOT Region One. “And that’s so on local roads west of I-15 and Davis County, we expect there to be a 30% decrease in congestion.”

The project began in May 2021 with a total cost that is now around $750 million. The 16-mile highway, running from Farmington to West Point, was built to help with the added congestion from Utah’s fast-paced growth, especially along the Wasatch Front.

Work on the West Davis Corridor, UDOT’s largest project in a decade, began in May 2021 and came in at a cost of $750 million. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“We expect the number of homes west of I-15 by 2040 to increase by 65% from what it is right now,” Shaw said. “So, we’ve already seen that tremendous amount of growth and we expect that to even get higher.”

That is part of the reason why UDOT will soon take on a study to consider a further expansion of the highway that could extend it into Clinton.

“Utah was the fastest growing state from 2010 to 2020,” Shaw said. “And if you’re driving along 1-15 and you look west, you can see where a lot of that growth is occurring.”

Construction work on the West Davis Corridor project is coming to an end as the highway is expected to open this weekend. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Construction work on the West Davis Corridor project is coming to an end as the highway is expected to open this weekend. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

This is UDOT’s largest project in more than a decade. The highway is expected to open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

In celebration of the opening, there will be a fun run by the south end in Farmington on Saturday before the opening.

