RELIGION

Multiple Temple Square plaza areas to reopen on Saturday; art installation announced

Jan 3, 2024, 3:37 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Several plaza areas of Temple Square will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The areas to open include the plaza by the Church Office Building, the north part of the Main Street Plaza, and the northwest plaza area of Temple Square, according to a release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The plaza on the south side of Main Street will reopen in mid-February.

As these plazas reopen to the public, the Assembly Hall and surrounding gardens will close as the restroom buildings and portions of the wall will be removed. The landscaping will also be updated.

First built in 1882, the Assembly Hall will undergo limited renovation including structural repairs, mechanical improvements, and interior plaster repair.

The renovation of the Assembly Hall is expected to be completed in 2026.

The plaza near the Church Office Building will feature an art installation of 92 flag poles. The flags will be added at a later date, represent “the global nature of the Church and its commitment to be a friend to all.”

The Church stated that while they recognize national and international days of mourning, the flags in the plaza will remain at full staff as an art installation.

The United State and State of Utah flag displayed at the Church Administration Building, the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, and the Conference Center will adhere to half-staff protocol for days of mourning.

Throughout the year, the Church will fly the flags of officially-recognized United Nations countries. The flags will be placed in alphabetical order and will always be illuminated.

