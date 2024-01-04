On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
CRIME

Storage theft in Saratoga Springs deals devastating blow to a small business

Jan 3, 2024, 10:27 PM | Updated: 11:16 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Just after the Christmas holiday, Saratoga Springs police are scrambling to solve a high-priority case involving a break-in at Extra Space Storage, leaving a local small business, Sol Shoes, reeling from a $50,000 loss. Police are now working to secure footage of the incident.

Sol Shoes, a 6-year-old business, specializes in high-end footwear, a venture deeply personal to its owner, Liz Reyes, who was born in Mexico and has personal connections with the artisans crafting these exquisite shoes. The burglary has dealt a devastating blow to the small business, forcing Reyes to relocate her entire inventory to her garage after thieves not only cut the lock on her storage unit but also stole numerous pairs of shoes, leaving only empty boxes behind.

The theft happened last week, prompting Reyes to express her frustration.

“We left [the storage unit] at like 4:30; We are back the next morning at like 9,” she said.

Reyes now faces the challenge of replacing the stolen inventory and dealing with the financial repercussions.

“I do have employees. And so I have payroll to make, and so it just all falls back on me. And I have no idea like, I can’t do anything. I can’t recover the shoes. I can’t recover the money that’s stolen,” she told KSL TV.

boxes of shoes

Sols, a high-end shoe company, had a theft worth $50,000 of merchandise from a Saratoga Springs, Utah, storage unit that was a devastating blow. The owner is asking people to keep an eye on on-line sales of her stolen goods. (Debbie Worthen, KSL TV)

Adding to the ordeal is the revelation that Extra Space Storage, where Reyes rented the unit, allegedly lacks security footage despite advertising surveillance as a selling point on its website. Reyes emphasizes her storage unit was positioned directly in front of a camera at the front of the facility.

Saratoga Springs police, acknowledging the severity of the crime, are actively pursuing the case. They are in the process of obtaining a warrant to subpoena any existing surveillance footage. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the break-in to come forward.

In a plea to the public, Reyes implored vigilance, asking individuals to report any sightings of Sol Shoes being sold on random online platforms. With a personal connection to each pair of shoes sold, Reyes remains hopeful that the community’s assistance could aid in the recovery of her stolen merchandise and bring the culprits to justice.

As the investigation unfolds, the local community stands in solidarity with Sol Shoes, rallying behind the small business owner in the wake of this unfortunate incident.

